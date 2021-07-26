Global Managed Detection and Response Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for managed detection and response market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

“Global Managed Detection and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.”

“With the rapid advancements in technology, there has been an increase in the use of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems. The foundation of this digital infrastructure is based on the communications between various business-critical applications and data across platforms, devices, and users. With data explosion and frequently increasing cyber threats, chances of data breaches at every level have amplified significantly.”



“Government agencies and businesses across industry verticals are more susceptible to such outbreaks, as hackers and cyber adversaries target the national security, and hit the confidential data, and personal information. Cybercriminals are adopting various hacking techniques to penetrate an organization’s infrastructure to gain access to such critical information.”

“Increasing instances of enterprise targeted cyber-attacks, upcoming government regulations, and need for compliance are expected to proliferate the demand for MDR services over the forecast period. With the emergence and increasing penetration of concepts such as Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise mobility, businesses across various industry verticals have increased the use of mobile devices to boost employee productivity and gain substantial competitive edge in the industry. However, lack of trust in third-party applications and absence of shared technology framework are said to be the major restraining factors for the growth of this market.”

Global Managed Detection and Response Market

“Analysis of key manufacturers including Arctic Wolf Networks, BAE Systems, CrowdStrike, eSentire, FireEye, F-Secure, IBM, Kudelski Security, mnemonic, NetWorks Group, Optiv Security, Paladion, Rapid7, Raytheon, Redscan Cyber Security, and WatchGuard. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.”

Global Managed Detection and Response Market Segmentation Analysis

"This global managed detection and response market can be segmented by security type, which can be segmented into endpoint security, network security, application security, cloud security, and others. Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premises, and hosted. On the basis of organization size, the market is fragmented into small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market can be segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunications, government and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others.'

This report segments the global managed detection and response market as follows –

By Security Type

Endpoint security

Network security

Application security

Cloud security

Others (ICS security and database security)

By Deployment

On-premises

Hosted

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

News: eSentire partnered with Carbon Black to deliver end-point solution

“In September 2016, eSentire partnered with Carbon Black, a provider of next-generation endpoint security, to offer endpoint detection response capabilities to mid-sized organizations.

News: FireEye launched Helix – the First Intelligence-led Platform to Simplify, Integrate, and Automate Security Operations

“In November 2016, FireEye, Inc. launched FireEye Helix, a platform to simplify, integrate, and automate security operations for organizations of all sizes and industries. This intelligence-led platform unifies network, endpoint and third-party product visibility with industry leading FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence and Mandiant® expertise.”

Managed Detection and Response Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to have a significant market size, and Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The MDR market is thus dominated by North America, which is considered to be the most advanced region with regard to cybersecurity technology adoption and infrastructure. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the need to protect the enterprise cyberinfrastructure is being identified as the most critical factor driving the growth in the region. In addition, the growing concern to ensure the protection of financial and sensitive data has increased government intervention in the recent years.



The APAC region is expected to witness a significant growth in MDR mainly due to the increasing adoption of web-based applications and integration of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) across various business operations. The APAC MDR market covers Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, and Singapore. Countries across this region have a large number of SMEs, which are using traditional defense mechanism. With the evolution of the threat landscape, companies are increasingly adopting such managed security services, to cost-efficiently protect the organizational data from cyber adversaries. This has led to an increased demand for such advanced MDR services in the region.

