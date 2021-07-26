Automated Fare Collection Market Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automated Fare Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automated fare collection market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026

The automatic fare collection (AFC) refers to a ticketing system used in public transport and enables the payment for a fare through vending machines and online services. It consists of depot/station computers, central clearing house, fare media, back-office systems, and devices to read/write media. AFC systems conduct reliable, integrated and accurate fare collection to maintain a smooth passenger flow at peak hours. They offer various benefits, including reduced fraud chances, decreased cash payments, low investment costs, and a seamless customer experience.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing need for an integrated system for ticketing in public transport networks is primarily fueling the global AFC market growth. The increasing establishment of smart city projects across the globe is further escalating demand for efficient AFC systems. Besides this, the rising requirement for an interoperable fare management system in multi-operator public transports is driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of contactless bank cards, particularly in developing nations, is creating a positive outlook for the AFC market.

Automated Fare Collection Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Card Systems Limited (HNA Technology Investments Holdings)

Atos SE

Cubic Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Nippon Signal Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, system type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by System Type:

Ticket Vending Machine (TVM)

Ticket Office Machine (TOM)

Fare Gates

IC Cards

Breakup by Technology:

Smart Card

Magnetic Stripe

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Railways and Transportation

Parking

Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

