Global Prepaid Credit Card Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis. The global market for the prepaid credit card is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

“Global Prepaid Credit Card Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

The global demand for prepaid credit cards is witnessing significant growth and is projected to grow, owing to rise in penetration of cashless transactions. A prepaid credit card is a secured card issued by a bank or financial institution and branded by credit card companies. Its users are needed to front load these cards for payments. Most often, individuals use prepaid credit cards with a narrow credit record, or with a poor credit score. These cards provide periodic notices, thus allowing holders to submit monthly payments to bank credit to record payment history. Generally, banks may check credit score of the customers in order to issue prepaid credit cards.”

“A prepaid card is not linked to a bank checking account or to a credit union share draft account. The money is placed in the credit cards, which can be used for spending. This is known as loading money onto the card. In several cases, the money can’t be spent more than the money present in the card. Overspending can occur with a checking account for some types of uses, and with a bank account debit card if you have opted into the bank’s overdraft program. This means that the bank may charge with a fee for covering the cost of a purchase or ATM withdrawal that exceeds what you have in the account. The bank also requires to repay the overdraft.”

“Prepaid payment cards and other digital payments have taken over conventional banking easily. This transformation has changed the payment scenario where consumers can use cash or their credit card to pay bills, order food, and shop. Many people consider making purchases through prepaid cards in the U.S. Advancement in preferences toward prepaid credit cards is heavily fueled by growing unbanked & under-banked population and rising demand for convenient & secure payments. Moreover, the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has caused several companies to implement electronic payment systems or prepaid credit cards as a mode of payment, which is also driving the growth of a modern cashless system and reducing the contamination risks.”

Global Prepaid Credit Card Market

“Analysis of key manufacturers including American Express Company, BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc., Green Dot Corporation, H&R Block Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance LLC., Mango Financial, Inc., NetSpend Holdings, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc. and UniRush, LLC. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.”

“Global Prepaid Credit Card Market Segmentation Analysis

The global prepaid credit card market is segmented on the basis of card type, application, and region. In terms of card type, it is bifurcated into open loop and closed loop. Based on application, it is segmented into hotel payments, restaurant & coffee shop payments, grocery store payments, electricity & mobile bill payments, and others.”

This report segments the prepaid card market into

By Type

Open Loop

Closed Loop

By Application

Hotel Payments

Restaurants and Coffee Shops

Grocery Store Payments

Electricity & Mobile Bill Payments

Others

News: Decentro partnered with Yes Bank to introduce prepaid credit cards.

“In April 2021, Decentro launches co-branded prepaid credit cards. Decentro has partnered with the Yes Bank and has introduced the prepaid credit cards. The bank acts as the license holder for the PPI or prepaid payment instruments at the backend and for managing any audits, reports, and more with the regulator.”

Prepaid Credit Cards Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to have a significant share of the market in the coming years. The demand for the prepaid credit cards, has increased over the past few years, owing to the rise in the e-commerce technology. The increased expansion of the e-commerce industry has compelled customers to use plastic money instead of keeping hard cash in their wallets. As stated by several banks, the new-age segment has been one of the key factors pushing sale transaction through credit, debit, and prepaid cards in the North America, and is spreading across the globe.

