Global Prescriptive Analysis Market to Reach is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for prescriptive analysis market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

“Businesses across the globe are inclined toward analytical solutions owing to its ability to provide decision optimization on the basis of data-driven approaches. In addition, growth in need to automate business processes due to advent of digitalization is further expected to propel the growth of the market as analytics offer automated business optimization strategies that have the capability to predict and enhance business outcomes. Hence, rise in need for comprehensive market analytics solutions among enterprises across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market forecast period.”

“Adoption of new technology has led to the rise in the speed of computing and the development of complex mathematical algorithms applied to the data sets have made prescriptive analysis possible. Specific techniques used in prescriptive analytics include optimization, simulation, game theory and decision-analysis methods.”

“The major impacting factor that drives the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market include rise in demand for comprehensive market analytics solutions among business across the globe for product differentiative solutions and to stay competitive in the global market. Rise in adoption of connected devices such as robots, sensors, smart phones is proliferating the industrial evolutions among industries across the globe which in turn is expected boost growth of the market. The adoption of analytics among various industry verticals is transforming enterprises from production facilities to smart organizations. Moreover, factors such as Emergence of advanced technologies and advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

“Several businesses are operating and using the routine and/or basic business functions is driving growth in the prescriptive analytics market. This was a trend that started approximately five years ago. However, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend with the focus on contactless delivery and social distancing. Another important prescriptive analytics market driver is the increase in cyber crimes and cyber security breaches.”

Global Prescriptive Analysis Market

“Analysis of key manufacturers including IBM Corporation, FICO, River Logic, Inc., Ayata, Angoss Software, Profitect, Frontline, Panoratio, TIBCO Software, and NGData. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.”

Global Prescriptive Market Segmentation Analysis:

“The prescriptive market can be segmented into into, component, which are segmented into software, and services. ,Based on data type, its can be segmented into unstructured data, semi-structured, and structured data. On the basis of applications, its can be segmented into risk management, operations management, revenue management, network management, supply chain management, workforce management, others, and in terms of business function they are segmented into human resources, sales, marketing, finance and operations. On the basis of deployment model, they are segmented into on-premises and on-demand. Based on verticals, they can be divided into healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, government and defence and others.”

This report segments the prescriptive analysis market as follows

By Component:

Software

Service

By Data Type:

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Structured Data

By Applications:

Risk Management

Operations Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Business Function:

Human Resources

Sales

Finance

Operations

By Deployment Model

On-premises

On-demand

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defence

Others

News: River Logistics Partnered with Gita Cloud for Data Analytics

“In August 2016, River Logic partnered with GitaCloud to provide planning and decision analytics to various industry verticals such as automotive, pharmaceutical consumer goods, and other manufacturing sectors in the North American and APAC markets.”

News: FICO acquired Quadmetrics and offers security

“In June 2016, FICO acquired QuadMetrics, a firm that implements predictive analytics to rate cybersecurity of organization. This acquisition is likely to leverage quantitative and qualitative insights to evaluate and identify the cybersecurity risks of an organization’s assets.”

https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-will-offer-enterprise-security-score-organizations



Prescriptive Analysis Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2019 and valued for a significant share of the market. It is mainly owing to the presence of major players along with adoption of several new technologies, and rising adoption of new technologies for the security of the firms. Furthermore, the rise in the disposable income has led to the rise in the adoption of new software, leading to the rise in the adoption of the prescriptive analysis software, which contributes for the growth of the market.

