Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The global COVID-19 diagnostics market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease generated by the newly discovered zoonotic coronavirus. Some common symptoms include fever, fatigue, dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, body aches, etc. The infection is diagnosed through several clinical tests, such as reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR), antigen-based and antibody testing, etc. These tests use kits to obtain the sample from nasopharyngeal (NP), oropharyngeal (OP), human saliva, nasal swabs, or blood. They are adopted by hospitals, laboratories, clinics, research institutes, and diagnostic centers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease and a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 infected patients are primarily driving the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics. The escalating number of daily cases has resulted in the extensive adoption of diagnostic tests for rapid and comprehensive testing to facilitate early treatment for the patients. Additionally, the introduction of novel antibody and serology test kits for home-testing that consume less time and can be integrated with software-based programs for accurate results is further augmenting the product demand. Numerous other factors, including the launch of favorable government policies to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection and ongoing improvements in the healthcare infrastructures, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/covid-19-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Global Covid-19 Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG), Luminex Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seegene Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, sample type, test type, mode and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Others

Breakup by Sample Type:

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Oropharyngeal Swabs

Nasal Swabs

Blood

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Molecular (RT-PCR) Testing

Antigen-based Testing

Antibody (Serology) Testing

Others

Breakup by Mode:

Point-of-Care (PoC)

Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC)

Breakup by End Use:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/covid-19-diagnostics-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Cone Beam Imaging Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cone-beam-imaging-market

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glaucoma-therapeutics-market

Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anesthesia-endotracheal-tubes-market

Cannula Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market

Europe Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-dental-implants-market

United States Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-dental-implants-market

Blood Bags Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fractional-flow-reserve-market

Renal Denervation Systems Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/renal-denervation-systems-market

Atherectomy Devices Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atherectomy-devices-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/