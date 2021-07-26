Kombucha Tea Market 2021-26: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global kombucha tea market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Kombucha tea is a fermented drink that is prepared from sweetened green or black tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It contains antioxidants, which help in increasing metabolism, reducing headaches, rebuilding connective tissues, detoxifying the body and strengthening the immune system. As it is considered useful in the treatment of cancer, arthritis and other degenerative diseases, it is gaining popularity as one of the most preferred beverages around the world.

Market Trends

Owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, there is a significant rise in the demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages, which, in turn, is propelling the kombucha tea market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for functional drinks, coupled with the easy availability of these products through online distribution channels, is further driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product flavors and variants, such as lemon, ginger, berries and coffee, offered by leading players in the industry, are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Brew Dr. Kombucha,

Buchi Kombucha,

Carpe Diem,

Equinox Kombucha,

GT’s Living Foods,

Humm Kombucha LLC,

KeVita, Inc.,

Kombucha Wonder Drink,

Reed’s,

Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Kombucha Tea Market Share 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Organic

Non-Organic

Market Breakup by Tea Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Market Breakup by Flavour Type:

Fruits

Regular/Original

Herbs and Spices

Flowers

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Aluminium Cans

PET Bottles

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Market Breakup by Age Group:

Age<20

Age 20-40

Age>40

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

