Soft Skills Training Market 2021-26: Industry Overview, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

The global soft skills training market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to reach a value of around US$ 43 Billion by 2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Industry Definition and Application:

Soft skills include a combination of communication skills, attitudes, personality traits, career preferences, and social and emotional intelligence. Individuals undertake professional training to boost these skills and navigate the professional environment for attaining their personal and business goals. The training is conducted through several offline and web-based platforms that can enhance customer service, employee retention, overall productivity of an individual, etc. Soft skills are personality-focused and can also be used for time management, conflict-resolution, problem-solving, organization development, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

Articulate Global Inc.,

Cengage Learning Inc.,

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.,

D2L Corporation, edX Inc.,

New Horizons Worldwide LLC,

NIIT Limited,

Pearson PLC,

QA Limited

Skillsoft Corporation.

Market Trends

Various organizations emphasize on providing high-quality training modules for their employees to encourage holistic development and better success rates, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing inclination towards soft skills training programs, particularly among new employees, to inculcate delegation, cohesiveness, and collaboration, is also propelling the service demand. Additionally, several technological advancements have led to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) with the training modules for customizing the training as per the requirement of each individual. Furthermore, the growing traction towards digital learning and the rising investments for upgrading soft skills, are also anticipated to drive the market growth.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Soft Skill Type, Channel Provider, Sourcing, Delivery Mode, End User and Region.

Market Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Market Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Market Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Market Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

