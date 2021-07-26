Aroma Chemicals Market 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Price Trends, Analysis and Forecast

The global aroma chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Aroma chemicals primarily include synthetic, natural, or nature-identical compounds that are added to various products to impart fragrance and flavor. These chemicals are either naturally extracted from plants and animals or synthetically manufactured in labs by using numerous oils and fats. Aroma chemicals are mainly adopted as an essential component in the formulation of several perfumes and flavors. Furthermore, these chemicals can also be added to baked products, candies, beverages, cosmetics, toiletries, cleaning products, etc.

Market Trends

The rising demand for aroma chemicals can be primarily attributed to the growing traction towards natural fragrances and mists. Furthermore, improving consumer living standards have led to the increasing per-capita expenditures on premium personal grooming products that are available in various fragrances. Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding the need for maintaining good health and hygiene has increased the demand for cleaning products and toiletries that contain aroma chemicals as one of their key components. Moreover, the emerging trend of aromatherapy for maintaining emotional and psychological wellbeing will continue to drive the market for aroma chemicals.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aroma Chemicals Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Product, Application and Region.

Market Breakup by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Product:

Benzenoids

Musk Chemicals

Terpenoids

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Soaps and Detergents

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

