Cocoa Processing Market 2021-26: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

The global cocoa processing market size reached a volume of 4.86 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Industry Definition and Application:

A cocoa bean is obtained from the cocoa tree, also known as Theobroma cacao. Cocoa processing refers to the method of obtaining cocoa powder, butter, and liquor from cocoa beans. As they are rich in magnesium, cocoa-based products aid in catalyzing protein synthesis and energy production. Moreover, cocoa also contains copper, which aids in brain development, iron transport, and glucose metabolism. Due to these factors, these products are also considered as superfoods with the ability to uplift mood and boost mental performance.

Global Cocoa Processing Market Trends:

Cocoa remains an indispensable raw material in the chocolate, food, and beverage industries. Cocoa beans are rich in flavonoids, such as theobromine and proanthocyanidins, which are well-known for their anti-aging, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. They also help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart failure, arrhythmia, and cardiomyopathy. Due to these factors, there has been a rise in the demand for cocoa-based products, like energy bars, among health-conscious consumers. Apart from this, cocoa also finds applications in non-food industries like the personal care industry. Cocoa butter is one of the preferred ingredients in over-the-counter skin products like soap bars, lotions, creams, and lip balms, as it helps in moisturizing the skin. Moreover, cocoa products are used as flavoring agents and coatings on medicines and supplements in the pharmaceutical industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being

Guan Chong Bhd.,

Ecom Agroindustrial Corp. Limited,

Cocoa Touton Processing Company Limited, T

ransmar Group,

Nestlé SA,

Barry Callebaut Group,

Cargill Incorporated,

Olam International,

Blommer Chocolate Company,

Mondelez International, Inc.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the bean type, forastero accounts for the majority of the market share. Other bean types are trinitario and criollo.

Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into cocoa liquor, cocoa powder, and cocoa butter. Currently, cocoa liquor represents the most popular product type.

On the basis of the application, confectionary represents the biggest application segment in the market. Other segments include pharmaceuticals, beverages, bakery, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. At present, Europe exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

