Three-Wheeler Market Report, Size, Top Companies, Share, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Three-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global three-wheeler market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Three-wheelers are a mode of public transportation that can be powered by fuel or electric charge. These vehicles with four to six-seaters are commonly used for transporting carrier loads or passengers in a cost-efficient manner. Widely used by the masses for traveling short distances, they offer a compact design, lower emissions, reduced noise and improved fuel efficiency. They also require little to no maintenance as compared to other heavy- to medium-duty automobiles. The electric three-wheeler variants equipped with an electric motor and powered by rechargeable batteries are widely gaining popularity as they minimize vehicular emission and are eco-friendly in nature.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Three-Wheeler Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing need for public transportation modes across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising population growth and the increasing number of middle-income households across developing regions that heavily depend upon public transports for their daily commutation have impelled the need for cost-efficient yet reliable transportation solutions, such as three-wheelers. Apart from this, a considerable increase in oil prices and the escalating environmental concerns among the masses regarding the significant rise in greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions from diesel- or gasoline-powered vehicles have resulted in an increased uptake of three-wheelers that run on alternative fuels. CNG and LPG-driven three-wheelers are consequently gaining widespread prominence on the global level, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the continual developments in the charging infrastructure of electric three-wheelers. These vehicles are now being integrated with plug-in charging options that offer enhanced convenience to the drivers. Other factors, such as the widespread adoption of these automobiles across the logistics sector for transporting goods to remote locations and the numerous initiatives undertaken by various government bodies to promote the adoption of electric three-wheelers, are also contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Bajaj Auto Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

Scooters India Limited

Atul Auto Limited

Kinetic Green

ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Three-Wheeler Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, vehicle type, passenger vehicle and fuel type.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

Breakup by Passenger Vehicle:

4-seater

6-seater

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Petrol/CNG

Diesel

Electric

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

