Palm Oil Market Report, Size, Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global palm oil market size reached US$ 48.10 Billion in 2020. Palm oil is a reddish, edible vegetable oil produced from the mesocarp of oil palm fruits. As compared to other oils, it is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin E, and carotene. Other than this, palm oil remains stable at high temperatures, which makes it ideal for deep frying applications. It is free from trans-fatty acids as it does not go through the hydrogenation process that generates high amounts of trans fats that can cause various health problems. Palm oil is used in the production of numerous food items and various consumer goods, such as soaps, cosmetics, candles and detergents.

Global Palm Oil Market Trends:

The growth of the global palm oil market can be attributed to the rising demand for healthy vegetable oils. Besides this, palm oil is used as a feedstock in the biofuels industry for producing biodiesel and a substitute for mineral oil in power plants. The rising environmental concerns, along with favorable government initiatives aimed to increase the adoption of biofuels, are boosting the market growth. Apart from this, fatty acids derivatives of palm oil are employed in the production of bactericides, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment materials, which is supporting the market growth further. The growing demand for consumer goods such as soaps, detergents, greases, lubricants, and candles is contributing to the expanding demand for palm oil across the globe. Looking forward, the global palm oil market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Palm Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

Food & Beverages

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Bio-fuel

Regional Insights:

India

Indonesia

China

European Union

Malaysia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

