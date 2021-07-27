Metalworking Fluids Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 12.74 Billion Globally By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metalworking Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global metalworking fluids market size reached US$ 9.46 Billion in 2020. Metalworking fluids (MWFs) comprise a wide range of oils and other liquids utilized in the functioning of metal pieces of machinery during industrial operations. They reduce friction and heat and prevent burning and smoking, which is generated between cutting tools and workpieces. They assist in extending the tool life, improving the performance and quality of the workpiece, minimizing the chances of wear and tear and delivering a superior surface finish for the welding process. Consequently, MWFs are extensively used around the world in mechanical workshops for cutting and shaping metals.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive sector on account of the growing global population and inflating disposable incomes represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MWFs across the globe. MWFs are utilized in metal removal, chemical protection and treatment, and enhancing the overall service life of the tool. Apart from this, a considerable shift from conventional metal alloys to stainless steel, titanium, and aluminum are driving the sales of MWFs further. Additionally, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are conducting research and development (R&D) activities to generate higher volumes of metal components and ensure energy efficiency in equipment. This, in confluence with the growing consumer expenditure on vehicle modifications, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 12.74 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

BP

Chevron

Houghton International

ExxonMobil

Total S.A.

Apar

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Castrol Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Lubrizol

Gazprom

Pertamina

Columbia Petro

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Metalworking Fluids Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, source, end use, fluid type and industry.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Removal Fluids

Forming Fluids

Protection Fluids

Treating Fluids

Market Breakup by Source:

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Market Breakup by End Use:

Transportation Equipment

Machinery

Primary Metals

Fabricated Metal Products

Metal Cans

Others

Market Breakup by Fluid Type:

Neat Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Soluble Cutting Oils

Semi-synthetic Cutting Oils

Synthetic Cutting Oils

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Others

Market Breakup by Industry:

Construction

Electrical and Power

Agriculture

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

