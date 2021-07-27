Frozen Pizza Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Opportunities 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global frozen pizza market size reached US$ 14.5 Billion in 2020. Frozen pizzas are prepared using yeasted flatbread dough and topped with chicken, ham, cheese, sauces and vegetables. They are flash-frozen upon preparation to retain their nutritional value and overall taste. As they are convenient, economical, and have a longer shelf life compared to freshly baked pizzas, their demand is escalating around the world.

Global Frozen Pizza Market Trends:

Sedentary lifestyles due to hectic work schedules have positively influenced the demand for easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat (RTE) meal options. This represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, various manufacturers are introducing gluten and dairy-free frozen pizza variants. They are also utilizing innovative toppings, vegan-friendly and organic ingredients, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing number of retail outlets and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) are catalyzing the product demand. Some of the other major factors, including rapid urbanization, growing health consciousness among individuals, and rising utilization of advanced technologies for the production, storage and supply of the products, are anticipated to drive the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co.

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Market Breakup by Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Market Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

