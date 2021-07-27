Bath Soap Market Size, Demand, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global bath soap market report is witnessing moderate growth in 2020. Bath soap is a personal care product that is formulated using a combination of alkalis like caustic soda and caustic potash. It also consists of ingredients such as glycerin, vegetable or animal fats and other additives like allantoin, propylene glycol, sodium laureth sulfate, and triethanolamine. Bath soaps are used as a cleaning agent for unclogging pores, removing debris and dirt and conditioning the skin for a healthier appearance. Nowadays, they are available in various forms like bars and flakes, which individuals regularly utilize to soften the skin and maintain their hygiene.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Bath Soap Market Trends:

The global bath soap market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding personal hygiene and grooming. The increase in the population and economic growth has resulted in improving living standards, which is propelling the demand for soap across the world. Besides this, the leading market players are introducing innovative product variants targeted toward a specific consumer segment, such as children. Several manufacturers are also extensively investing in improving the aesthetic appearance of the product by using attractive and vibrant designs and colors of the packaging. Furthermore, the rising trend of product premiumization has encouraged consumers to shift toward using soaps made with natural and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, shea butter, sea salt, lavender and calendula. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 27.2 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Bath Soap Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, form and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Market Breakup by Form:

Solid Bath Soaps

Liquid Bath Soaps

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

online

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

