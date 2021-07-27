Chewing Gum Market Size, Price, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2020 to 2025

A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Chewing Gum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a value of US$ 22.5 Billion in 2019. The global chewing gum market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Chewing gum is a soft and non-edible substance produced only for the purpose of chewing. The texture of chewing gum is reminiscent of rubber owing to the properties of polymer, plasticizer, and resin components, which gives it a chewy characteristic. In addition to this, they help to eliminate bad odours by providing a refreshing taste and long-lasting flavour. While the ancient gums were produced from the sap of spruce trees, the modern chewing gum is made up of gum base, food colours, flavours, polyol coating among others.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Drivers/Constraints:

One of the primary factors behind the surging demand for chewing gums is their health benefits which include combating stress and anxiety, improving concentration, and reducing oral bacteria due to inclusion of isomaltulose.

Another factor which has augmented the demand for chewing gums is impulse purchasing. This demand is generally supported by the younger generation who resorts to chewing gum after a meal, smoking or during long working days.

Moreover, manufacturers are targeting young population by introducing unique flavours and attractive packaging. Some of the new flavours include cherry, banana, lemon, cinnamon, blueberry, grapes and orange.

However, there are several factors that hamper the market growth. For instance, sugar-free gums also run a risk of dental erosion owing to acidic flavourings and preservatives that are added.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented with the presence of both small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mondelez

Perfetti

Wrigley

Lotte, Cloetta

Hershey

Chewing Gum Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, sugar type, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Sugar Type:

Sugar Free Chewing Gums

Sugared Chewing Gums

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Pellet

Stick/Tab

Centre-filled

Cut and Wrap

Ball

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

