Home Automation System Market Report, Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Home Automation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Home Automation System market report to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Home automation, or a smart home system, integrates smart technology with homes for energy conservation, safety, and comfort. It primarily includes the control and computerization of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, security systems, etc. Home automation system enables the homeowners to monitor, control, and automate numerous appliances. Home automation also facilitates integrated and centralized control of operations, making the lives of users more comfortable and convenient.

Market Trends:

The growing incidences of thefts and breaches along with increasing consumer concerns towards home safety are driving the market for home automation. These systems help in minimizing potential crimes and enhancing operational efficiency. Moreover, the elevating consumer living standards and easy availability of affordable home automation solutions are also propelling the market growth across the globe. Besides this, the rising integration of several advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI, with home automation systems for offering high-grade solutions is further augmenting the global market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

ABB Ltd.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Home Automation System Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and type.

Market Breakup by Application:

Lighting control

Security and access control

HVAC control

Entertainment and other controls

Market Breakup by Type:

Luxury (Custom)

Mainstream

DIY (Do-It-Yourself)

Managed

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

