Global Rice Snacks Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Type (Rice Cakes, Rice Crisps, Rice Biscuits), by Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumers- Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Rice Snacks Market:

Rice Snacks are the snacks made from rice that includes various types of snacks such as rice cakes, rice crisps, rice biscuits. The manufactures of rice snacks use heat, pressure, milling process to convert rice grains to rice snacks of different types. Rice snacks is considered as a healthy option of snack with various nutritional benefits such as low salt, affordable and attracted many consumers across globe minimizing blood pressure challenges, this factor increases demand for healthy snacks has compelled the food manufactures to offer snacks in the market.

Manufacturer offering organic rice and snacks product are attracting health-conscious consumers.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Rice Snacks Market:

Rice snacks comprising rice cakes, rice biscuits that has high nutritional value and low salt that changed preference of consumers in the market boosting their value in the market. With increasing prevalence or cases of high blood pressure, obesity, this health problems in patient lead to increasing preference for low salt rice snacks among consumer opens up many opportunities for the growth of rice snacks market.

For Instance, according to WHO, consumers across globe prefer low salt intake of healthy rice snack, as it helps in reducing blood pressure and salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults minimizes blood pressure and risk of Cardiovascular and coronary heart attacks condition. This results in growth of rice snacks market.

Restraints of Global Rice Snacks Market:

The availability of substitutes for rice snacks is restraining the growth of rice snacks market. People are allergic to rice; consumer prefer fewer carbs that reduce their calorie intake. There are many affordable, nutritious rice substitute that can be made at home include barley, riced broccoli and orzo. This substitute being healthy and affordable inhibits the growth of market.

Covid Impact Analysis of Rice Snacks Market:

The sudden increased in cases of COVID-19 situation has impacted all the business sector with disruption in supply chain across globe. This pandemic situation has impacted food and beverage industry with consumers concerned about their safety and health concerns. This situation has increased the consumption of home cooked food and made consumer purchase bulk food products to stock, this created impact on the rice snacks market at a low level for the duration of next two or three quarter. The rice snacks observed little rise in its demand in pandemic through people prefer home cooked food, as these are healthy snacking option preferred by consumers than consuming junk food outside, this created mixed impact on the market growth, but more towards negative side in this pandemic situation.

Regional Analysis of Global Rice Snacks Market:

Europe and North America is higher growing region due to presence of players and its business across Europe and North America and manufacturers such as quaker, Kellogg has launched different rice snacks that boost its growth in Europe ans North America. The rising cases of high blood pressure results in higher demand for low salt healthy rice snacks that addresses the problems of high blood pressure. The increasing awareness among population boost the growth of rice snack market as population has higher spending capacity, disposable income and hence they prefer healthy rice snacks in this changing technologically advanced market.

China and other countries in Asia-Pacific have increased amount of share in production of rice in million tons and with this advancement in technology and changed consumer preference towards low salt health snacks boost the growth of these regions.

Global Rice Snacks Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

By Type:

• Rice Cakes

• Rice Crisps

• Rice Biscuits

By Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Key Manufacturers of Global Rice Snacks Market:

The major companies operating in the market include Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Ricegrowers Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Sanorice, Umeya Co., Topco Associates LLC., KAMEDA SEIKA CO.LTD. Major players such as Quaker Oats Company part of PepsiCo offers a wide product portfolio of rice snacks including rice cakes, crisps, and chips. The rice cakes offered by the company are available in salt-free, chocolate, caramel corn, butter popcorn, these different variants boost the portfolio of market and Kellogg’s company introduced Rice Krispies in different flavour, they have engaged in a promotional event to attract more consumers and promote their product in the market. The product has propelled the growth of rice snack in the market positioning it as homemade snack.

Recent News on Global Rice Snacks Market:

“On February 2021, the Quaker Oats Company, which is a subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc. has introduced voluntary recall for Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet barbeque flavour as they contained undeclared soy ingredients.”

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/quaker-oats-company-issues-voluntary-recall-quaker-rice-crisps-sweet-barbecue-flavor-due-undeclared “On May 2020, Kellogg comosny has collaborated with GLAAD that introduced limited edition Together with Pride Cereals that boosts the growth of rice snack in the market.”

Region-wise Analysis of Global Rice Snacks Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can be requested for as customization as per the client need.

