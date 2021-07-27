India Soybean Oil Market Price Trends 2020-25: Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Soybean Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the India soybean oil market, however, is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and exhibit strong growth during 2021-2025.

Soybean oil is an edible vegetable oil naturally extracted from the endosperm of soybeans. It is a rich source of polyunsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins K and E. These nutrients aid in lowering bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart diseases, strengthening bones, and improving immunity. Besides this, topical application of soybean oil promotes skin health by protecting it against inflammation. It has a high smoke point, which makes it ideal for cooking and baking across both household and commercial spaces.

The growing application of soybean oil in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high Vitamin E content is one of the primary factors driving the India soybean oil market. Besides this, the rising health consciousness amongst consumers has led to the introduction of healthier product variants, which is supporting the market growth. The increasing popularity of international cuisines across India, along with the large-scale use of soybean oil to prepare various condiments, non-dairy creamers and whipped toppings, is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising utilization of soybean oil in the personal care and cosmetics industries is creating a positive outlook for the market in India.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Soybean Oil Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Packaging Type, Packaging Material, Pack Size, Domestic Manufacturing/Imports, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:

Domestic Manufacturing

Imports

Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

HoReCa

Food Processing Industry

Other Industrial Uses

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

