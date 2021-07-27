India Sunflower Oil Market 2020-2025: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Sunflower Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the India sunflower oil market, however, is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and exhibit strong growth during 2021-2025.

Sunflower oil is a vegetable oil extracted by pressing sunflower seeds. It has a high smoking point and consists of Vitamin E, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Sunflower oil offers various health benefits, such as improving the immune system, reducing cholesterol levels, and enhancing heart health. Sunflower oil also has anti-inflammatory properties and supports the skin’s ability to retain moisture. On account of these benefits, sunflower oil is used in the formulation of sun protection creams, eye creams, and anti-aging masks.

Currently, India is among the largest importers and consumers of vegetable oils in the world, including sunflower oil. The high product demand can be attributed to the rising use of sunflower oil in the food processing sector. Moreover, the rising cases of adulteration have prompted market players to invest in improved marketing strategies. Some of the other factors include a large population, rising urbanization rates, increasing health consciousness, and expanding non-food applications.

India Sunflower Oil Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Packaging Type, Pack Size, Domestic Manufacturing/Imports, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Linoleic

Mid Oleic

High Oleic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:

Domestic Manufacturing

Imports

Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

HoReCa

Food Processing Industry

Personal Care Industry

Other Industrial Uses

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

