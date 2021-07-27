Online Grocery Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Top Key Players, , Share and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Grocery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global online grocery market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026

Online grocery is the purchasing and selling of fresh and packaged grocery items through mobile apps or e-commerce websites. It includes a wide variety of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, cereals, drinks, snacks, seafood, meat, and other cooking essentials. The online grocery portals enable the consumer to choose from flexible payment options, access various products, select delivery slots, and track the delivery process. As a result, online grocery shopping has gained immense traction, particularly among the urbanized and millennial population across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Online Grocery Market Trends:

The growing penetration of internet services and smart devices coupled with the expanding e-commerce sectors are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the hectic consumers work schedules and increasing working women population are also catalyzing the market for online grocery. Moreover, the rising influence of numerous social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, is allowing the market players to expand their consumer base by directly interacting with existing and potential customers. Apart from this, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, consumer preferences have shifted from brick-and-mortar retail stores towards online grocery platforms for combatting the spread of coronavirus infection upon human interaction. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market

Global Online Grocery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon, Carrefour Hypermarches (Carrefour), Costco Wholesale Corporation, Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. Kg, Fresh Direct LLC, Happyfresh, Peapod LLC (Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.), Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited), Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC), Schwan Food Company, Shopfoodex Co Inc., Tesco PLC, The Kroger Co. , Walmart Inc. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, business model, platform and purchase type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Web-Based

App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

One-Time

Subscription

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

Browse related reports:

Fitness App Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fitness-app-market

File Integrity Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/file-integrity-monitoring-market

Control Towers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/control-towers-market

Insurtech Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insurtech-market

Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-media-adaptor-market

Workspace as a Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/workspace-as-a-service-market

Pay TV Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pay-tv-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/