Cloud video conferencing is a cloud-based digital solution which allows businesses to hold instant high-definition video meetings with anyone who has a connection to the internet. Cloud-based accesses the server remotely through a cloud service provider which offers services, applications, or resources to the users on-demand via the internet from a cloud-computing server. The cloud video conferencing has various advantages such as it helps the user to save cost, increase productivity, and enhance the video conferencing experiences with the higher quality audio and video.

Due to the globalization of the businesses, covid-19 impact etc the trend of video conferencing is boosting in the market as the corporate are widely using it to interact with employees, clients and for business meeting etc. As the cloud-based video conferencing has various advantages over the traditional video conferencing, cloud-based video conferencing is highly accepted in market which fuels the growth of the cloud-based video conferencing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 % in the forecasted period.

Market Drivers of the Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Market.

Corona Virus Outbreak

The corona virus has hit the world in the early 2020 and has left the greater impact on society, socially and economically. Due to the severity of the corona virus the stringent regulation and guidelines were release owing to which the people were force to locked in house. Shop, educational institutes, corporate business etc were shutdown. In such situation, the cloud-based video conferencing emerges as the saviour tools for the world. The educational institute, and business were resume virtually via video conferencing. As the cloud-based video conferencing was easy to access and cost effective it was widely adopted in the market which led to the increasing demand of the cloud-based video conferencing market.

Globalization of business

The businesses is growing at a faster pace and are expanding all across the globe. They consist of clients, employees, distributors, subsidiaries etc which are located all across the globe. In such cases the effective communication with all the people associated with business become very important as it directly affect the productivity and growth of company. Hence the businesses are deploying the cloud-based video conferencing solution for the various business activities and hence a drastic growth in the cloud-based video conferencing has been reported which is expected to grow further in future.

Segmentation of the Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Market.

The report has segmentate the cloud-based video conferencing market on the basis of size of enterprise, technology, application and region.

Size of the Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Technology Type

Telepresence

Integrated

Desktop

Service Based

Codec Based

Others

Application

Corporate Communications

Training and Development

Marketing and client engagement

Education

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)

Key Players

Microsoft

Zoom

Cisco

Adobe

Huawei

Google

Avaya

Polycom Inc.

AWS

LogMeIn Inc

Fuze Inc

Enghouse Systems

Qumu

Sonic Foundry

Lifesize

Kaltura

BlueJeans Network

Kollective Technology

StarLeaf

HighFive

Logitech

Barco

Haivision

Premium Global Services

News Section

Zoom to Acquire Kites GmbH

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has acquired Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions – Kites GmbH which is a start-up dedicated to developing real-time Machine Translation (“MT”) solutions. The Kites team of 12 research scientists will help Zoom’s engineering team advance the field of MT to improve meeting productivity and efficiency by providing multi-language translation capabilities for Zoom users.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/29/2254794/0/en/Zoom-to-Acquire-Kites-GmbH.html

Fuze Announces Partnership with Verint to Power Customer Engagement for the Global Enterprise

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise has undergone new partnership with Verint which is the customer engagement Company offering global enterprises with a seamless communications and collaboration experience through integrated cloud workforce management and contact centre solutions.

https://www.fuze.com/media-center/Partnership-with-Verint-to-Power-Customer-Engagement-for-the-Global-Enterprise

