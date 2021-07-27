The Global Intrathecal Pumps Market By Product (Constant Rate Pump, Programmable Pump), By End-User/ Application Industry (Chronic Pain, Spasticity Management), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

An intrathecal pump is a clinical gadget used to convey (by means of an intrathecal catheter) prescriptions straightforwardly into the space between the spinal string and the defensive sheath encompassing the spinal line. Prescriptions, for example, baclofen, bupivacaine, clonidine, morphine, or ziconotide might be conveyed as such to limit the reactions regularly connected with the higher portions utilized in oral or intravenous conveyance of these medications. An intrathecal siphon attempts to alleviate incessant agony by embedding modest quantities of medication straightforwardly into the intrathecal space (region encompassing the spinal line) to forestall torment signals from being seen by the cerebrum. An intrathecal drug pump works more effectively than oral prescription since it conveys medication legitimately into the CSF, bypassing the way that oral drug takes through your body.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global intrathecal pumps market size was valued at USD 264.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 368.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the intrathecal pumps market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Intrathecal Pumps Market:

Increasing aging population and prevalence of various chronic problems such as cancer, increase in demand of the product which are technological advancement with improved features these are the major driving factors for the global intrathecal pump market. But, some factors such as high maintenance cost, limited number of approved medications, and fluctuation in raw material cost which hamper the overall growth of the global intrathecal pump market.



Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Intrathecal Pumps Market are as follows:

Global Intrathecal Pumps Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global intrathecal pumps market is segmented into constant rate pump, and programmable pump. Among them constant rate pump is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global intrathecal pumps market during the forecast period. Because, available of favorable insurance programs, and expanding applications of intrathecal pumps and customizable dosage of medication.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Constant Rate Pump

• Programmable Pump

Global Intrathecal Pumps Market: By Application/ End-User

The global intrathecal pumps market is classified into chronic pain, and spasticity management. After analysis, chronic pain is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global intrathecal pumps market due to rapid rise in the patients affected with cancer, also increasing usage of more & more drugs for efficacy and safety.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Chronic Pain

• Spasticity Management

Global Intrathecal Pumps Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global intrathecal pumps market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global intrathecal pumps market. Because, this region provides the supportive health insurance policies by the government, along with the increasing awareness of intrathecal pumps among patients suffering from chronic pain. Also, increasing medical monitoring of the large population of baby boomers in Europe region will boost the market in forecast period. This is followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the intrathecal pumps market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Intrathecal Pumps Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Codman and Shurtleff (JandJ)

• Flowonix, Inc.

• Tricumed GmbH

• Arrow International Medallion Therapeutics Inc.

• Advanced Bionics

• Advance Neuromodulation System

• Baxter

• Boston Scientific

• DJO Global

The intrathecal pumps market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the intrathecal pumps market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the intrathecal pumps market. In addition, the global intrathecal pumps market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the intrathecal pumps market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the intrathecal pumps market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

