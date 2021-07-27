Urea Fertilizers Market Size,Share,Recent Study by 2027| QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Urea Fertilizers Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Urea Fertilizers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Urea Fertilizers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Urea Fertilizers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Urea Fertilizers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Urea Fertilizers Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Urea Fertilizers Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Urea Fertilizers market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.
Top Players of Urea Fertilizers Market are Studied: QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer, EuroChem, Shanxi tianze coal-chemical, Rui Xing Group, China XLX Fertiliser, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical, Hualu-hengsheng, Dongguang Chemical, Sichuan Lutianhua, CVR Partners, LP, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Luxi Chemical Group, Coromandel International Ltd., Sinofert Holdings Limited., Bunge Limited, OSTCHEM (Group DF), OCI Nitrogen
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2026) assessed based on how the Urea Fertilizers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Gas based Urea Fertilizers, Coal based Urea Fertilizers, Other, In 2018, sales volume of gas based urea fertilizers made up 70% of market share.
Segmentation by Application: Agricultural, Industrial, The proportion of agricultural segment is about 60%, and the proportion of industrial is about 40%.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Urea Fertilizers industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Urea Fertilizers trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Urea Fertilizers developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Urea Fertilizers industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Urea Fertilizers Market Overview
1.1 Urea Fertilizers Product Scope
1.2 Urea Fertilizers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Gas based Urea Fertilizers
1.2.3 Coal based Urea Fertilizers
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Urea Fertilizers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Agricultural
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Urea Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Urea Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Urea Fertilizers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Urea Fertilizers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Urea Fertilizers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Urea Fertilizers as of 2021)
3.4 Global Urea Fertilizers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Urea Fertilizers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Urea Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Urea Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Urea Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urea Fertilizers Business
12.1 QAFCO
12.1.1 QAFCO Corporation Information
12.1.2 QAFCO Business Overview
12.1.3 QAFCO Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 QAFCO Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.1.5 QAFCO Recent Development
12.2 CF Industries
12.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 CF Industries Business Overview
12.2.3 CF Industries Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 CF Industries Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development
12.3 SABIC
12.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.3.2 SABIC Business Overview
12.3.3 SABIC Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SABIC Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.3.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.4 Yangmei Chemical
12.4.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Yangmei Chemical Business Overview
12.4.3 Yangmei Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Yangmei Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.4.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development
12.5 Yara
12.5.1 Yara Corporation Information
12.5.2 Yara Business Overview
12.5.3 Yara Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Yara Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.5.5 Yara Recent Development
12.6 Nutrien
12.6.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nutrien Business Overview
12.6.3 Nutrien Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nutrien Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.6.5 Nutrien Recent Development
12.7 Koch Fertilizer
12.7.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Koch Fertilizer Business Overview
12.7.3 Koch Fertilizer Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Koch Fertilizer Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.7.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development
12.8 EuroChem
12.8.1 EuroChem Corporation Information
12.8.2 EuroChem Business Overview
12.8.3 EuroChem Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 EuroChem Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.8.5 EuroChem Recent Development
12.9 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical
12.9.1 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Business Overview
12.9.3 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.9.5 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Recent Development
12.10 Rui Xing Group
12.10.1 Rui Xing Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rui Xing Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Rui Xing Group Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Rui Xing Group Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.10.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development
12.11 China XLX Fertiliser
12.11.1 China XLX Fertiliser Corporation Information
12.11.2 China XLX Fertiliser Business Overview
12.11.3 China XLX Fertiliser Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 China XLX Fertiliser Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.11.5 China XLX Fertiliser Recent Development
12.12 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical
12.12.1 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Business Overview
12.12.3 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.12.5 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Recent Development
12.13 Hualu-hengsheng
12.13.1 Hualu-hengsheng Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hualu-hengsheng Business Overview
12.13.3 Hualu-hengsheng Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hualu-hengsheng Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.13.5 Hualu-hengsheng Recent Development
12.14 Dongguang Chemical
12.14.1 Dongguang Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dongguang Chemical Business Overview
12.14.3 Dongguang Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Dongguang Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.14.5 Dongguang Chemical Recent Development
12.15 Sichuan Lutianhua
12.15.1 Sichuan Lutianhua Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sichuan Lutianhua Business Overview
12.15.3 Sichuan Lutianhua Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sichuan Lutianhua Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.15.5 Sichuan Lutianhua Recent Development
12.16 CVR Partners, LP
12.16.1 CVR Partners, LP Corporation Information
12.16.2 CVR Partners, LP Business Overview
12.16.3 CVR Partners, LP Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 CVR Partners, LP Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.16.5 CVR Partners, LP Recent Development
12.17 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
12.17.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Business Overview
12.17.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.17.5 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Recent Development
12.18 Luxi Chemical Group
12.18.1 Luxi Chemical Group Corporation Information
12.18.2 Luxi Chemical Group Business Overview
12.18.3 Luxi Chemical Group Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Luxi Chemical Group Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.18.5 Luxi Chemical Group Recent Development
12.19 Coromandel International Ltd.
12.19.1 Coromandel International Ltd. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Coromandel International Ltd. Business Overview
12.19.3 Coromandel International Ltd. Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Coromandel International Ltd. Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.19.5 Coromandel International Ltd. Recent Development
12.20 Sinofert Holdings Limited.
12.20.1 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Business Overview
12.20.3 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.20.5 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Recent Development
12.21 Bunge Limited
12.21.1 Bunge Limited Corporation Information
12.21.2 Bunge Limited Business Overview
12.21.3 Bunge Limited Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Bunge Limited Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.21.5 Bunge Limited Recent Development
12.22 OSTCHEM (Group DF)
12.22.1 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Corporation Information
12.22.2 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Business Overview
12.22.3 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.22.5 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Recent Development
12.23 OCI Nitrogen
12.23.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information
12.23.2 OCI Nitrogen Business Overview
12.23.3 OCI Nitrogen Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 OCI Nitrogen Urea Fertilizers Products Offered
12.23.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development 13 Urea Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Urea Fertilizers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Urea Fertilizers
13.4 Urea Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Urea Fertilizers Distributors List
14.3 Urea Fertilizers Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Urea Fertilizers Market Trends
15.2 Urea Fertilizers Drivers
15.3 Urea Fertilizers Market Challenges
15.4 Urea Fertilizers Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer