Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size and Overview Upto 207| Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC

Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Bacillus thuringiensis market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.
Top Players of Bacillus thuringiensis Market are Studied: Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide, King Biotec, Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology, Wuhan Unioasis Biological, Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech, Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical, Phyllom BioProducts Corporation, Bonide, Becker Microbial Products
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2026) assessed based on how the Bacillus thuringiensis market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki, Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis, Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai, Others, Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.
Segmentation by Application: Fruit and Vegetables, Crops, Forest, Urban Greening, Gardening, Others, In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.
TOC
1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview
1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Product Scope
1.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki
1.2.3 Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis
1.2.4 Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Fruit and Vegetables
1.3.3 Crops
1.3.4 Forest
1.3.5 Urban Greening
1.3.6 Gardening
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Bacillus thuringiensis Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bacillus thuringiensis Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Bacillus thuringiensis Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bacillus thuringiensis as of 2021)
3.4 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Bacillus thuringiensis Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Bacillus thuringiensis Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bacillus thuringiensis Business
12.1 Sumitomo Chemical
12.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview
12.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
12.2 Certis USA
12.2.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
12.2.2 Certis USA Business Overview
12.2.3 Certis USA Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Certis USA Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.2.5 Certis USA Recent Development
12.3 FMC
12.3.1 FMC Corporation Information
12.3.2 FMC Business Overview
12.3.3 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.3.5 FMC Recent Development
12.4 Sumitomo Chemical
12.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview
12.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
12.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide
12.5.1 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Business Overview
12.5.3 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.5.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Recent Development
12.6 King Biotec
12.6.1 King Biotec Corporation Information
12.6.2 King Biotec Business Overview
12.6.3 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.6.5 King Biotec Recent Development
12.7 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology
12.7.1 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Corporation Information
12.7.2 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Business Overview
12.7.3 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.7.5 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Recent Development
12.8 Wuhan Unioasis Biological
12.8.1 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Corporation Information
12.8.2 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Business Overview
12.8.3 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.8.5 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Recent Development
12.9 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech
12.9.1 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Corporation Information
12.9.2 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Business Overview
12.9.3 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.9.5 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Recent Development
12.10 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical
12.10.1 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Business Overview
12.10.3 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.10.5 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Recent Development
12.11 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation
12.11.1 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Business Overview
12.11.3 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.11.5 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Recent Development
12.12 Bonide
12.12.1 Bonide Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bonide Business Overview
12.12.3 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.12.5 Bonide Recent Development
12.13 Becker Microbial Products
12.13.1 Becker Microbial Products Corporation Information
12.13.2 Becker Microbial Products Business Overview
12.13.3 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered
12.13.5 Becker Microbial Products Recent Development 13 Bacillus thuringiensis Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bacillus thuringiensis
13.4 Bacillus thuringiensis Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Distributors List
14.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Trends
15.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Drivers
15.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Challenges
15.4 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer