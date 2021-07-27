India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The India pub, bar, café and lounge (PBCL) market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Outlet Type, by ownership, pricing and region type Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-pub-bar-cafe-lounge-market/requestsample

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Industry Definition and Application:

Pubs, bars, cafés, and lounges (PBCL) refer to the commercial or independently owned areas that are licensed to sell alcohol, mocktails, and several other food items. These complexes are equipped with tables, chairs, and several other entertainment activities, like such as pool darts, or televisions broadcasting sporting events. PBCL constitutes a significant share of India’s food and beverage industry.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-pub-bar-cafe-lounge-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Trends and Drivers:

Some of the primary factors driving the Indian pub, bar, café, and lounge (PBCL) market are the increasing working population and inflating disposable income levels across the country. This has led to a rising indulgence of consumers in leisure activities and a growing preference for alcoholic beverages. The market is further catalyzed by the emerging trend of nightlife and mid-week parties, particularly among the millennial population. Additionally, the increasing penetration of several domestic and international players in the India PBCL market is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, numerous key brands are focusing on varied food offerings, enhanced ambiance, and improved customer engagement to expand their consumer base. This is expected to further propel the India PBCL market in the coming years.

India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on outlet type, by ownership, pricing and region.

Market Breakup by Outlet Type

Pub

Bar

café

Lounge

Market Breakup by Ownership

Chain Market

Standalone Market

Market Breakup by Pricing

High-End

Economy

Market Breakup by Region

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Who are the India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt. Ltd., Massive Restaurant Pvt. Ltd., JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd., BTB Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Foodlink Restaurants India Pvt. Ltd., deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Big Chill Café, Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, etc.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Asia Pacific Dark Chocolate Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-dark-chocolate-market

Bihar Dairy Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-bihar

Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-tamil-nadu

Europe Natural Sweetener Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-natural-sweetener-market

Europe Premium Chocolate Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-premium-chocolate-market

Food Intolerance Products Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-intolerance-products-market

CBD Food and Beverage Market Report 2020-2025: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-food-beverage-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/