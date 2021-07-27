Plant Protein Market Strategy and Size by 2027| ADM, Cargill, DuPont

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Plant Protein Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Plant Protein Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plant Protein market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plant Protein market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plant Protein market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Plant Protein Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Plant Protein market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.
Top Players of Plant Protein Market are Studied: ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group, Yuwang Group, Scents Holdings, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein, Shandong Jianyuan
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2026) assessed based on how the Plant Protein market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Potato Protein, Hemp Protein, Lupin Protein, Others
Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others
TOC
1 Plant Protein Market Overview
1.1 Plant Protein Product Scope
1.2 Plant Protein Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Soy Protein
1.2.3 Wheat Protein
1.2.4 Pea Protein
1.2.5 Rice Protein
1.2.6 Potato Protein
1.2.7 Hemp Protein
1.2.8 Lupin Protein
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Plant Protein Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care
1.3.4 Animal Feed
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Plant Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Plant Protein Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Plant Protein Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Plant Protein Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Plant Protein Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Plant Protein Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Plant Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Plant Protein Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Plant Protein Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plant Protein Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Plant Protein Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plant Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plant Protein as of 2021)
3.4 Global Plant Protein Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Plant Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Plant Protein Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plant Protein Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Plant Protein Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plant Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Plant Protein Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Plant Protein Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plant Protein Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Plant Protein Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Plant Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Plant Protein Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Plant Protein Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plant Protein Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Plant Protein Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Plant Protein Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Plant Protein Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Plant Protein Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Plant Protein Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Plant Protein Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Plant Protein Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Plant Protein Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Plant Protein Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant Protein Business
12.1 ADM
12.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.1.2 ADM Business Overview
12.1.3 ADM Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ADM Plant Protein Products Offered
12.1.5 ADM Recent Development
12.2 Cargill
12.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cargill Business Overview
12.2.3 Cargill Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Cargill Plant Protein Products Offered
12.2.5 Cargill Recent Development
12.3 DuPont
12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.3.2 DuPont Business Overview
12.3.3 DuPont Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 DuPont Plant Protein Products Offered
12.3.5 DuPont Recent Development
12.4 Kerry Group
12.4.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kerry Group Business Overview
12.4.3 Kerry Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kerry Group Plant Protein Products Offered
12.4.5 Kerry Group Recent Development
12.5 Manildra
12.5.1 Manildra Corporation Information
12.5.2 Manildra Business Overview
12.5.3 Manildra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Manildra Plant Protein Products Offered
12.5.5 Manildra Recent Development
12.6 Roquette
12.6.1 Roquette Corporation Information
12.6.2 Roquette Business Overview
12.6.3 Roquette Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Roquette Plant Protein Products Offered
12.6.5 Roquette Recent Development
12.7 Tereos
12.7.1 Tereos Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tereos Business Overview
12.7.3 Tereos Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tereos Plant Protein Products Offered
12.7.5 Tereos Recent Development
12.8 Axiom Foods
12.8.1 Axiom Foods Corporation Information
12.8.2 Axiom Foods Business Overview
12.8.3 Axiom Foods Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Axiom Foods Plant Protein Products Offered
12.8.5 Axiom Foods Recent Development
12.9 Cosucra
12.9.1 Cosucra Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cosucra Business Overview
12.9.3 Cosucra Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Cosucra Plant Protein Products Offered
12.9.5 Cosucra Recent Development
12.10 CHS
12.10.1 CHS Corporation Information
12.10.2 CHS Business Overview
12.10.3 CHS Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 CHS Plant Protein Products Offered
12.10.5 CHS Recent Development
12.11 Glanbia Nutritionals
12.11.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Corporation Information
12.11.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Business Overview
12.11.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Protein Products Offered
12.11.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development
12.12 Glico Nutrition
12.12.1 Glico Nutrition Corporation Information
12.12.2 Glico Nutrition Business Overview
12.12.3 Glico Nutrition Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Glico Nutrition Plant Protein Products Offered
12.12.5 Glico Nutrition Recent Development
12.13 Gushen Group
12.13.1 Gushen Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gushen Group Business Overview
12.13.3 Gushen Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Gushen Group Plant Protein Products Offered
12.13.5 Gushen Group Recent Development
12.14 Yuwang Group
12.14.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Yuwang Group Business Overview
12.14.3 Yuwang Group Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Yuwang Group Plant Protein Products Offered
12.14.5 Yuwang Group Recent Development
12.15 Scents Holdings
12.15.1 Scents Holdings Corporation Information
12.15.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview
12.15.3 Scents Holdings Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Scents Holdings Plant Protein Products Offered
12.15.5 Scents Holdings Recent Development
12.16 Shuangta Food
12.16.1 Shuangta Food Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shuangta Food Business Overview
12.16.3 Shuangta Food Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shuangta Food Plant Protein Products Offered
12.16.5 Shuangta Food Recent Development
12.17 Oriental Protein
12.17.1 Oriental Protein Corporation Information
12.17.2 Oriental Protein Business Overview
12.17.3 Oriental Protein Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Oriental Protein Plant Protein Products Offered
12.17.5 Oriental Protein Recent Development
12.18 Shandong Jianyuan
12.18.1 Shandong Jianyuan Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shandong Jianyuan Business Overview
12.18.3 Shandong Jianyuan Plant Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shandong Jianyuan Plant Protein Products Offered
12.18.5 Shandong Jianyuan Recent Development 13 Plant Protein Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Plant Protein Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant Protein
13.4 Plant Protein Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Plant Protein Distributors List
14.3 Plant Protein Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Plant Protein Market Trends
15.2 Plant Protein Drivers
15.3 Plant Protein Market Challenges
15.4 Plant Protein Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer