The Global Luxury Luggage Market By Product (Travel Luggage, Casual Luggage, Business Luggage, Sports Luggage, and Others), By Distribution Channel Industry (Offline Retail, and Online Retail), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

The variety of luxury luggage marks today all offer capacity just as chic structure, with assortments going from rich straightforwardness to dynamic, on-pattern outsides. For the most part, a progressively costly, name-brand set of baggage will last any longer and be better prepared to persevere through the inescapable effect of movement and robotized gear taking care of. These extra, regularly covered up, characteristics found inside better-manufactured cases are what keeps individual things protected and flawless through different excursions over numerous years. Moreover, very good quality baggage lines are typically completed to a better quality, with materials that keep up their corrective intrigue significantly following quite a while of utilization. Poly-carbonates and aluminum cases not just keep fragile things from harm while in travel yet in addition look fabulous. Pressing these cases regularly gives more insurance as well, since they utilize propelled pressing frameworks that permit you to keep fragile and delicate things in various compartments from your garments. These unobtrusive subtleties are what makes more excellent cases stick out.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global luxury luggage market size was valued at USD 16,670.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26,900.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the luxury luggage market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Luxury Luggage Market:

Increasing demand for the travel industry, experience visits, and outside games

specifically in developing economies, increased government spending on the development of new destinations, rising preferences for premium luggage these are the major driving factors for the global luxury luggage market. But, presence of replica copies of luxury bags in the market, and compared with any general bag, the Luxury bag is more expensive these are the major factors which hampers the global luxury luggage market. Similarly, growing disposable income and the rising population of working women, also, rising disposable income and domestic & international travel of the middle-class population in countries including China and India all these factors creates the huge market opportunity for the global luxury luggage market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Luxury Luggage Market are as follows:

Global Luxury Luggage Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global luxury luggage market is segmented into travel luggage, casual luggage, business luggage, sports luggage, and others. Among them travel luggage is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global luxury luggage market during the forecast period. Because, tourism industry is one of the fastest-growing and most diversified sectors globally and travel Luggage increases due to growing travel and tourism industry. Business travel luggage is expected to witness growth in forecast period.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Travel Luggage

• Casual Luggage

• Business Luggage

• Sports Luggage

• Others

Global Luxury Luggage Market: By Distribution Channel

The global luxury luggage market is classified into offline retail, and online retail. After analysis, online retail is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global luxury luggage market. Due to the hectic and busy schedule of the people also, availability of a wide assortment and extended services such as free-home delivery and cash backs among others.

Following are the, Distribution Channels:

• Offline Retail

• Online Retail

Global Luxury Luggage Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global luxury luggage market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global luxury luggage market. Due to growth in the aviation industry of Asia Pacific and increasing the utility of luggage during travel furthermore, aviation industry is responsible for boom as the number of passengers is growing at a much faster rate in the Asia Pacific. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the luxury luggage market research report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Luxury Luggage Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• LV

• VF Corporation

• Rimowa GmbH

• MCM Worldwide

• Tumi Holdings

• VIP Industries

• Briggs & Riley Travelware

• Samsonite International S.A.

• IT Luggage

• Nike Inc.

The luxury luggage market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the luxury luggage market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the luxury luggage market. In addition, the global luxury luggage market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and Distribution Channel till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the luxury luggage market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the luxury luggage market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

Important Topics Covered in Global Luxury Luggage Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the luxury luggage market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the luxury luggage market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global luxury luggage market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global luxury luggage market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global luxury luggage market.

