Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2027| Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market
The report titled Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.
Top Players of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market are Studied: Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2026) assessed based on how the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), Others
Segmentation by Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Other Crops
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Overview
1.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Scope
1.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Microbial Pesticides
1.2.3 Biochemical Pesticides
1.2.4 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.3 Cereals and Pulses
1.3.4 Other Crops
1.4 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) as of 2021)
3.4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Business
12.1 Bayer Crop Science
12.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Business Overview
12.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development
12.2 Valent BioSciences
12.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information
12.2.2 Valent BioSciences Business Overview
12.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development
12.3 Certis USA
12.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
12.3.2 Certis USA Business Overview
12.3.3 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development
12.4 Koppert
12.4.1 Koppert Corporation Information
12.4.2 Koppert Business Overview
12.4.3 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.4.5 Koppert Recent Development
12.5 Syngenta
12.5.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
12.5.2 Syngenta Business Overview
12.5.3 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.5.5 Syngenta Recent Development
12.6 BASF
12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.6.2 BASF Business Overview
12.6.3 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.6.5 BASF Recent Development
12.7 Corteva Agriscience
12.7.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information
12.7.2 Corteva Agriscience Business Overview
12.7.3 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.7.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Development
12.8 Andermatt Biocontrol
12.8.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information
12.8.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Business Overview
12.8.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.8.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development
12.9 FMC Corporation
12.9.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information
12.9.2 FMC Corporation Business Overview
12.9.3 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Marrone Bio
12.10.1 Marrone Bio Corporation Information
12.10.2 Marrone Bio Business Overview
12.10.3 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.10.5 Marrone Bio Recent Development
12.11 Isagro
12.11.1 Isagro Corporation Information
12.11.2 Isagro Business Overview
12.11.3 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.11.5 Isagro Recent Development
12.12 Som Phytopharma India
12.12.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information
12.12.2 Som Phytopharma India Business Overview
12.12.3 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.12.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Development
12.13 Novozymes
12.13.1 Novozymes Corporation Information
12.13.2 Novozymes Business Overview
12.13.3 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.13.5 Novozymes Recent Development
12.14 Bionema
12.14.1 Bionema Corporation Information
12.14.2 Bionema Business Overview
12.14.3 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.14.5 Bionema Recent Development
12.15 Jiangsu Luye
12.15.1 Jiangsu Luye Corporation Information
12.15.2 Jiangsu Luye Business Overview
12.15.3 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.15.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Development
12.16 Chengdu New Sun
12.16.1 Chengdu New Sun Corporation Information
12.16.2 Chengdu New Sun Business Overview
12.16.3 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered
12.16.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Development 13 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide)
13.4 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Distributors List
14.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Trends
15.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Drivers
15.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Challenges
15.4 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer