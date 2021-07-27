Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Chargepoint(US), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland)

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market are Studied: Chargepoint(US), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland), Leviton(US), Blink Charging(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany), General Electric(US), AeroVironment(US), IES Synergy(France), Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec (Portugal), Clipper Creek(US), DBT-CEV(France), Pod Point(UK), BYD(China), NARI(China), Xuji Group(China), Potivio(China), Auto Electric Power Plant(China), Wanbang(China), Qingdao Telaidian(China)

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC), Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Segmentation by Application: Residential Charging, Commercial Charging, Workplace Charging

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Product Scope

1.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

1.2.3 Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

1.3 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential Charging

1.3.3 Commercial Charging

1.3.4 Workplace Charging

1.4 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 151 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 151 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Business

12.1 Chargepoint(US)

12.1.1 Chargepoint(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Chargepoint(US) Business Overview

12.1.3 Chargepoint(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Chargepoint(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.1.5 Chargepoint(US) Recent Development

12.2 ABB(Switzerland)

12.2.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ABB(Switzerland) Business Overview

12.2.3 ABB(Switzerland) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ABB(Switzerland) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.2.5 ABB(Switzerland) Recent Development

12.3 Eaton(Ireland)

12.3.1 Eaton(Ireland) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eaton(Ireland) Business Overview

12.3.3 Eaton(Ireland) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eaton(Ireland) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Eaton(Ireland) Recent Development

12.4 Leviton(US)

12.4.1 Leviton(US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Leviton(US) Business Overview

12.4.3 Leviton(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Leviton(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Leviton(US) Recent Development

12.5 Blink Charging(US)

12.5.1 Blink Charging(US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Blink Charging(US) Business Overview

12.5.3 Blink Charging(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Blink Charging(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Blink Charging(US) Recent Development

12.6 Schneider Electric(France)

12.6.1 Schneider Electric(France) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schneider Electric(France) Business Overview

12.6.3 Schneider Electric(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Schneider Electric(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.6.5 Schneider Electric(France) Recent Development

12.7 Siemens(Germany)

12.7.1 Siemens(Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siemens(Germany) Business Overview

12.7.3 Siemens(Germany) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Siemens(Germany) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.7.5 Siemens(Germany) Recent Development

12.8 General Electric(US)

12.8.1 General Electric(US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 General Electric(US) Business Overview

12.8.3 General Electric(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 General Electric(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.8.5 General Electric(US) Recent Development

12.9 AeroVironment(US)

12.9.1 AeroVironment(US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 AeroVironment(US) Business Overview

12.9.3 AeroVironment(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AeroVironment(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.9.5 AeroVironment(US) Recent Development

12.10 IES Synergy(France)

12.10.1 IES Synergy(France) Corporation Information

12.10.2 IES Synergy(France) Business Overview

12.10.3 IES Synergy(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IES Synergy(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.10.5 IES Synergy(France) Recent Development

12.11 Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

12.11.1 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Business Overview

12.11.3 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.11.5 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Recent Development

12.12 Efacec (Portugal)

12.12.1 Efacec (Portugal) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Efacec (Portugal) Business Overview

12.12.3 Efacec (Portugal) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Efacec (Portugal) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.12.5 Efacec (Portugal) Recent Development

12.13 Clipper Creek(US)

12.13.1 Clipper Creek(US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Clipper Creek(US) Business Overview

12.13.3 Clipper Creek(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Clipper Creek(US) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.13.5 Clipper Creek(US) Recent Development

12.14 DBT-CEV(France)

12.14.1 DBT-CEV(France) Corporation Information

12.14.2 DBT-CEV(France) Business Overview

12.14.3 DBT-CEV(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DBT-CEV(France) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.14.5 DBT-CEV(France) Recent Development

12.15 Pod Point(UK)

12.15.1 Pod Point(UK) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Pod Point(UK) Business Overview

12.15.3 Pod Point(UK) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Pod Point(UK) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.15.5 Pod Point(UK) Recent Development

12.16 BYD(China)

12.16.1 BYD(China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 BYD(China) Business Overview

12.16.3 BYD(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 BYD(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.16.5 BYD(China) Recent Development

12.17 NARI(China)

12.17.1 NARI(China) Corporation Information

12.17.2 NARI(China) Business Overview

12.17.3 NARI(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 NARI(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.17.5 NARI(China) Recent Development

12.18 Xuji Group(China)

12.18.1 Xuji Group(China) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Xuji Group(China) Business Overview

12.18.3 Xuji Group(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Xuji Group(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.18.5 Xuji Group(China) Recent Development

12.19 Potivio(China)

12.19.1 Potivio(China) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Potivio(China) Business Overview

12.19.3 Potivio(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Potivio(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.19.5 Potivio(China) Recent Development

12.20 Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

12.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Business Overview

12.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Recent Development

12.21 Wanbang(China)

12.21.1 Wanbang(China) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Wanbang(China) Business Overview

12.21.3 Wanbang(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Wanbang(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.21.5 Wanbang(China) Recent Development

12.22 Qingdao Telaidian(China)

12.22.1 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Business Overview

12.22.3 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

12.22.5 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Recent Development 13 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

13.4 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Distributors List

14.3 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Trends

15.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Drivers

15.3 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Challenges

15.4 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

