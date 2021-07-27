“The active seat belt system joins dynamic and inactive safety system. It is a reversible safety belt retractor which can be enacted before an accident. The active seat belt is intended to utilize slowing down and security control sensor data to detect a potential mishap. A detached safety highlight is a framework that doesn’t accomplish any work until it is inspired. These highlights become dynamic during a mishap, and work to limit harm and lessen the danger of injury during the hour of effect. These systems are safety belts, air packs, and the development of the vehicle. Active seat belts are like conventional safety belts, yet with cutting edge innovation that naturally recognizes dangers, for example, impacts, and fixes the safety belt to give better security precautionary measures. These safety belts are associated with a pre-crash electronic control unit (ECU) introduced in the vehicle or straightforwardly joined to pretensioners. The pretensioners are tuned with explicit developments of the vehicle, in this way improving the working of active seat belt.”

The global active seat belt system market size was valued at USD 19,686.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 30,380.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Active Seat Belt System Market: Region Analysis

“The active seat belt system market report covers the various geographical regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Also, various countries included are Canada, U.K., France, the U.S., Russia, China, India, and Germany and so on. Among these entire regions, Asia Pacific covers major market share, which is followed by North America and Europe. Due to rising production of vehicles in the region and higher foreign investment in the region along with manufacturing units in China, India, Japan, and Indonesia.”

Fig 1: Global Active Seat Belt System Market Share, By Region-Wise, (2020-2027)

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Global Active Seat Belt System Market: DRO’s AnalysisThe global active seat belt system market is expected to experience significant growth within the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as drivers, restraints and opportunities may impact the market growth in the years to come.

• Drivers:

Expanding purchaser’s awareness in regards to the car security, rising reception of premium vehicles, and expanding use of dynamic safety highlights in present day vehicles to improve safety of travelers are the significant driving components for the global active seat belt system market.

• Restraints:

But, because of significant expense of retractor part of dynamic safety belt, for example, claim, clasp lift, and other. Besides, skilled workforce is required to introduce the dynamic safety belt framework these are the components which makes the negative effect on the global active seat belt system market.

• Opportunity:

Also, an expository device biosensor is an input for the active seat belt system in gauge period besides, stringent government guidelines for safety and steady advancements in vehicle segment makes the immense market open door for the global active seat belt system market.

Global Active Seat Belt System Market: Type Analysis

On the basis of end-use industry, the global active seat belt system market is segmented into retractors, pretensioners, and buckle lifters. Among them pretensioners is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global active seat belt system market during the forecast period because, it is rising in seat belts incorporated in vehicles in order to enhance the safety rating of vehicles.

Fig 2: Global Active Seat Belt System Market Size, By Product Type, 2019 (%)

“Global Active Seat Belt System Market: Application Analysis

The global active seat belt system market is classified into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. After analysis, commercial vehicles are projected as the fastest growing segment in the global active seat belt system market. Because commercial vehicles is further subdivided into light vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, busses and cars and due to increasing population and awareness regarding safety among people.”

Fig 3: Global Active Seat Belt System Market Share, By Application, 2019 (%)

Global Active Seat Belt System Market: Major Key Players

The report provides the information of top players and provides the detailed analysis of the actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market.

Following are the some major players of the global active seat belt system market:

• Autoliv

• Continental Corporation

• DENSO Corporation

• Far Europe Holding Limited

• Hyundai Mobis

• Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp.

• Takata Corporation

• Tokai Rika

• Toyoda Gose

• ZF Friedrichshafen

Global Active Seat Belt System Market Report Scope:

Parameters Details

Market Size 2015-2027

Base Year 2019

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Units for volume Tons

Units for value USD (Million)Segmentation Product Type, Applications, Geographic Regions

Product Type Retractors, Pretensioners, Buckle Lifters

Applications Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Major Plyers Autoliv, Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis, Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp., Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika, Toyoda Gosei, ZF Friedrichshafen, and others.

Table 1: Global Active Seat Belt System Market Scope

“The report try to covers the all essential and important data on market share, size, and rate of growth analysis across the various regions and their countries and those things makes the report useful and helpful for the new market players or existing players.”

