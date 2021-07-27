Online Education Market Sets The Table For Continued Growth: Coursera, Udemy, Think and Learn

Online Education Market in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Online Education Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are NIIT Limited, Aeon Learning Private Limited, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Individual Learning Private Limited, Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited, Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited, Think and Learn Private Limited, Udemy India LLP, upGrad Education Private Limited.

Online education is a flexible learning method that offers teachings by means of the Internet, which contains web-based courses, e-learning (electronic learning), m-learning (mobile learning), and computer-supported distance education. This type of education is delivered through various ways which include massive open online courses (MOOCs), online courses, hybrid or blended courses, and certification courses.

With the increasing adoption of the Internet and rise in awareness about e-learning, the online education industry is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period.

Market insights:

The online education market in India was valued at INR 39 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 360.30 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~43.85% during the 2019-2024 period. Ease of learning, flexibility, and a wide range of study materials have influenced the overall growth of the industry. However, the lack of formal recognition and accreditation, and abundance of freely available content presents a critical threat to the growth of the sector. The industry is moving towards the adoption of innovative technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and others to improve the learning experience.

Market segment insights:

The online education market is segmented into primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, reskilling and certification, higher education language, and casual learning. The online primary and secondary supplemental education segment was valued at INR 11.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 123.65 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~46.48% during the 2019-2024 period. The change in consumer behavior towards detailed learning and surge in demand from tier II and tier III cities are driving the growth of this segment.

Key market trends:

Gamification is one of the most prevalent trends among online education providers to encourage learning through immersive experiences. Simulation of concepts, level advancement badges and incentive-based learning are driving user engagement on online education platforms. Online learning players, nowadays, are continuously competing to offer differentiated products to the target audience, mostly by offering value-added services with regular courses. Value-added services like internships, live projects, group discussions, and career counselling sessions, offered along with regular courses enhance users’ experiences.

Competition analysis:

The Indian online education market is highly fragmented with around 3,500 edtech start-ups operating in the country. Many foreign players are entering the Indian online education industry. BYJU’s, Udemy, Coursera and Duolingo are a few prominent players in the industry, catering to the requirements of different target audiences.

