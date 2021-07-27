The Global Nylon Cable Ties Market By Product (Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6, and Others), By End-User/ Application Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

The nylon cable tie is a climate safe evaluation, persevering through extra bright (UV) light. This evaluation is delivered by fusing stabilizers in the nylon tar. UV Stabilized Nylon cable tie are accessible just in dark. Nylon 6/6. The basic cable tie, typically made of nylon, has an adaptable tape segment with teeth that draw in with a pawl in the head to shape a wrench so that as the free finish of the tape area is pulled the cable tie fixes and doesn’t come unraveled. It is utilized to saddle and pack things, generally wires. Working like lashes, link ties are accessible in smaller than normal sizes for holding little loads, and are likewise created in long lengths and solid strengths for enormous things or packs.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global nylon cable ties market size was valued at USD 140.42 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 276.06 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the nylon cable ties market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Nylon Cable Ties Market:

Increasing adoption of nylon ties in various end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, electronics & electricals, agriculture, industrial, consumer goods, agriculture, and others also, strengthening the industrialization as well as economic developments are the major driving factors for the global nylon cable ties market. But, some factors such as environmental concerns related to the disposal of the plastic products, and the varying crude global crude oil price. Furthermore, limited entry obstacles for new entrants, as a result, local manufacturers create the negative impact on the growth of global nylon cable ties market. Along with that, increase in production and demand electronics and automobiles across the developing countries, and small-scale market players is anticipated to offer profitable growth creates the huge market opportunity for the global nylon cable ties market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Nylon Cable Ties Market are as follows:

Global Nylon Cable Ties Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global nylon cable ties market is segmented into nylon 6, nylon 6, 6, and others. Among them nylon 6 is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global nylon cable ties market during the forecast period. Because, it is made from caprolactam monomer material which is easy to process and caprolactam is known for the lustrous surface finish as well as high impact strength and stress resistance, similar properties are further imparted to nylon 6 cable ties that enable them to offer excellent performance. It is also easily used in adverse environmental conditions from extreme cold to high temperature.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Nylon 6

• Nylon 6,6

• Others

Global Nylon Cable Ties Market: By Application/ End-User

The global nylon cable ties market is classified into electronics & electrical, building & construction, automotive, agriculture, consumer goods, industrial, and others. After analysis, electronics & electrical is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global nylon cable ties market. Because, this application is regularly deals with the complication related to bundles of cables or wires during electric installation and nylon cable ties help in safe routing of cables and wire harnesses at the possible lowest cost and due to this electronics products become more durable.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Electronics & Electrical

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial

• Others

Global Nylon Cable Ties Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global nylon cable ties market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global nylon cable ties market. Because, emerging countries established industries including automotive, building & construction, electronics, agriculture, and consumer electronics that helps to generate a strong demand for nylon cable ties. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the nylon cable ties market research report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Nylon Cable Ties Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Hua Wei

• HellermannTyton

• Thomas and Betts

• Panduit

• Avery Dennison

• Advanced Cable Ties

• 3M

• Cobra

• Cabac

• SapiSelco

The nylon cable ties market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the nylon cable ties market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the nylon cable ties market. In addition, the global nylon cable ties market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the nylon cable ties market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the nylon cable ties market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

