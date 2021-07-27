Solar Rooftop Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Kotak Urja, Tata Power Solar, Mahindra Susten

A latest survey on Solar Rooftop Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Websol Energy System Limited, Azure Power India Private Limited, EMMVEE Solar Systems Private Limited, Kotak Urja Private Limited, Loom Solar Private Limited, Mahindra Susten Private Limited, Photon Energy Systems Limited, Tata Power Solar Limited, Vikram Solar Limited, Waaree Energies Limited.

The robust growth of the Indian solar rooftop market can be attributed to the government’s initiative of installing 40GW of solar energy capacity by 2022. Building smart cities is also contributing to the growth of the market. The industry exhibited an increase in solar rooftop capacity addition from 38 MW in 2012 to 3855 MW in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~116% during the (2019-2024) period.

Market Insights:

Solar rooftop is the fastest-growing sub-sector of non-conventional energy in India. It is mainly due to its advantageous position in the solar belt (400 S to 400 N) that the country enjoys being one of the best beneficiaries of solar energy. Formulation of favourable government policies, growing awareness about renewable energy sources among masses, increasing investments, rising cost competitiveness and tax benefits are the major factors driving the industry. However, limited availability of funds, policy and regulatory hindrances, and non-uniform grid assimilation are the major hurdles to the growth of the market. The industry is moving towards adopting disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to leverage operational efficiency.

Competition Analysis:

The industry is dominated by a few major players like Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Vikram Solar, and Kotak Urja Private Limited. On the other hand, new players like Loom Solar and Mahindra Susten Private Limited are gaining considerable share in the market. Global firms like Trina Solar (world’s second-largest solar player) has recently entered the solar industry in India.

