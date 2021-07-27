The Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market By Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), By End-User/ Application Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

An atmospheric water generator (AWG) is used to concentrates water from sticky surrounding air. Water fume noticeable all around can be separated by buildup – cooling the air below its dew point, presenting the air to desiccants, or pressurizing the air. Atmospheric water generator are valuable where pure drinking water is troublesome or difficult to acquire, on the grounds that there is quite often a limited quantity of water noticeable all around that can be extricated. There are two techniques used for the atmospheric water generator one is cooling and another is desiccants.

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global atmospheric water generator market size was valued at USD 1,605.75 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 22.27% from 2020 to 2027.

Continuous research and development regarding water generation and equipment which also perform cost reduction. And increasing demand for AWGs from large scale industries which include oil & gas, steel, and paper. All these things create positive impact on the industry growth. So, basically, these are the driving important driving factors for global atmospheric water generator market.High energy consumption and production cost is hindering the growth of the global atmospheric water generator market. Also, lack of consumer awareness related to wet desiccation atmospheric water generator are acting as the restraining factors of this market and complex mechanism of the wet desiccation all this factors majorly hamper the growth of the global atmospheric water generator market. Similarly, increasing technological advancement in product sector which offers high water output and rise in water consumption due to the growing population create the huge market opportunity for the global atmospheric water generator market.

In terms of revenue, the cooling condensation industry accounted largest share in the global Atmospheric Water Generator market.

On the basis of product, the global atmospheric water generator market is segmented into cooling condensation, and wet desiccation.

Among them cooling condensation is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global Atmospheric Water Generator market during the forecast period. Due to the advancements in technology reduce both power usage and cost. And this cooling condensation AWG machines offer a higher output in comparison with wet desiccation. In addition, this segment improved humidity extraction from the air.



The global atmospheric water generator market is classified into industrial, commercial, residential. Industrial segment was the largest end user of atmospheric water generator market. Growing demand for pure water in industrial applications coupled with adoption of environment friendly practices by various industrial players may have positive impact on this market. Residential segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global atmospheric water generator market. Due to the rapid growth in urbanization impacts the atmospheric water generator role in a residential application. Also, increase in the frequencies of water deficiency and unusual rainfalls demand the atmospheric water generator in a residential application.

Based on region, the global atmospheric water generator market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global atmospheric water generator market. Asia Pacific is the dominated region for the global atmospheric water generator market due to increasing commercial and residential expenditures in Asian nations such as India, China, and Indonesia. Also in emerging countries government invest more money in development of banks, municipal agencies, hospitals, and schools so positive demand for Atmospheric Water Generator automatic created.

COVID-19 has put various industries under tremendous pressure to enhance its services and advancement in technologies. Key companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the industry.

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Product Type

• Cooling Condensation

• Wet Desiccation

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Applications

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Geographical Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC



• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others



• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd.

• Dew Point Manufacturing

• Alchemy Sun and Water

• Ambient Water Corporation

• Aquacello

• Atlantis Solar

• Atmospheric Water Solutions, Inc.

• Canadian Dew Technologies Inc.

• CYBEXNT Group

• Drinkable Air, Inc.

