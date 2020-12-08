Self-heating Food Packaging Market 2020 : Leading Players Envisioned By The Analysts Forecast 2030

Consumer trends, preferences, and niche interests have played an important role in the development of the food & beverages sector. In the past few years, packaging trends in the food & beverages sector have also witnessed large-scale evolution as a result of the growing consumer appetite for ready-to-eat, convenient, mildly processed food products with long shelf life and high quality levels. Lifestyle changes have played a substantial role in bringing about noteworthy changes in modern-day food packaging wherein self-heating food packaging has garnered significant popularity. The packaging sector is gradually moving away from traditional packaging techniques and toward recently developed innovative techniques, including intelligent packaging, active packaging, and bioactive packaging.

In recent times, intelligent packaging has gained immense traction, and with it, the demand for self-heating food packaging has increased at a substantial pace. Significant development in packaging technologies and growing adoption of intelligent packaging devices, including time-temperature indicators, sensors, self-cooling, and self-heating containers wherein electronic displays are embedded, are likely to boost the growth of the self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period.

Personalization is another key trend that has gained significant momentum within the self-heating food packaging market. The growing trend of personalization, advent of new patented self-heating food packaging technologies, and shift toward holistic products are some of the major factors that are likely to drive the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 77 Mn by 2027.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Self-heating Food Packaging Market

Indolent Consumers Boost Demand for Self-heating Food Packaging

Fast-paced consumer lifestyles, particularly in urban areas across the world, have opened up new avenues within the food & beverages and food packaging space. While stakeholders up the ante in their pursuit of innovative packaging solutions, interests in self-heating food packaging solutions have moved in the upward direction in the past few years. Heat insulator layers are increasingly being used in the self-heating food packaging market to prevent external heat from interacting with the food stored inside the food container.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Furthermore, self-heating food packaging, which was predominantly used by field engineers and military personnel, is now becoming a part of the routine among indolent consumers. Moreover, self-heating food packaging is also gaining popularity among parents who have to travel around with their babies. Although the self-heating food packaging market is at the nascent stage, growing consumer awareness regarding the functionality and benefits of self-heating food packaging is likely to create significant demand during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Stakeholders Focus on Innovations and Product Launches to Gain Advantage

Evolving consumer interests are projected to strongly influence the growth of the self-heating food packaging market in the coming years. Stakeholders in the current market landscape are expected to monitor these evolving consumer preferences and develop products in sync with these demands. Additionally, brands are also expected to increase investments in the self-heating technology to improve their self-heating food packaging offerings. While beverages are expected to generate more revenue for market players in the self-heating food packaging market, revenues from food are projected to increase at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Brands are focusing on launching new products to increase their presence and foothold in the self-heating food packaging market landscape. For instance, in 2018, a Chinese company, Ba Shu Lan Ren launched a self-heating mini hot-pot wherein any type of instant food that requires water, including mashed potatoes, pasta, rice, and vegetables, can be cooked. While the product was available for sale across e-Commerce platforms in countries of Eastern Asia, the company announced that the product is likely to hit the markets in the West post the approval of the FDA.

In September 2018, Spanish player 42 Degrees acquired a patent and technology for self-heating cans, which enable the company to produce as much as 10 million self-heating cans annually. The recently developed self-heating cans can be used to heat an array of beverages, including liquid foods, tea, and coffee. Apart from expanding their product portfolio, participants in the self-heating food packaging market are expected to focus on product pricing, branding, and marketing strategies.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com