Vitiligo Treatment Market 2020-28 massively booming with Reddy’s Laboratories, CLINUVEL PHARMA, Clarify Medical, Incyte Corporation, Glenmark, Teva, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited,

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). This can result in discolored patches in different areas of the body, including the skin, hair and mucous membranes. Vitiligo (vit-ih-LIE-go) is a disease that causes loss of skin color in patches.

Vitiligo occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning. Loss of skin colour can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It may be more noticeable in people with darker skin. Treatment may improve the appearance of the skin but doesn’t cure the disease.

Vitiligo is caused by the lack of a pigment called melanin in the skin. Melanin is produced by skin cells called melanocytes, and it gives your skin its colour. In vitiligo, there are not enough working melanocytes to produce enough melanin in your skin. This causes white patches to develop on your skin or hair.

The major players profiled in this report include:

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD,

Clarify Medical, Inc,

Incyte Corporation,

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Bausch Health,

Novartis AG, Mylan N.V.,

Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited,

Panacea Biotec Ltd,

Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC,

LEO Pharma A/S,

Astellas Pharma Inc

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Type

Nonsegmental Vitiligo

Segmental Vitiligo

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Therapy

Light Therapy

Repigmentation Therapy

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Treatment Type

Medication

Pharmacological

Non-pharmacological

Surgery

Skin grafting

Blister grafting

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Drugs

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Pimecrolimus

Tacrolimus

Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

Afamelanotide

Others

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

Vitiligo Treatment Market by End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Vitiligo Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

