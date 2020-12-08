Cognizant – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series | Growth and Share with Developed Economies

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Cognizant) is a professional services company that helps prepare clients’ technology, business, and operating models for the digital era. Cognizant’s service portfolio includes application development, testing and maintenance services; business process services; consulting; digital services & solutions; infrastructure services; and systems integration services. The company customizes its solutions and services to suit specific industries through an integrated global delivery model with global and regional delivery centers and client delivery and service teams employed at client locations. Based on the industries that they serve, the company’s operations are classified under four business divisions i.e. Financial services division, which serves banking & insurance companies; Healthcare division, which caters to healthcare & life sciences companies; Communications, Media & Technology division that serves media & entertainment, communications and technology companies; and Products and Resources division that serves retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, logistics, energy & utilities, and travel & hospitality companies. Cognizant has its presence in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Cognizant has realigned its tech resources and strategies to empower itself and its clients amidst the pandemic. It has enabled remote working capabilities for its global workforce to ensure minimum impact on productivity. It has also been strengthening its capabilities to help clients move their applications, infrastructure and data estates to a flexible cloud architecture for better agility.

Cognizant has been building technology expertise by actively hiring skilled technical staff, empowering its staff through technology training, and engaging in automation. In 2020, it announced plans to recruit or reskill around 25k graduates Additionally it is providing training to over 150,000 employees on technologies like AI, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, and data science.

In 2019, the company introduced a “Cognizant Accelerator global technology center” and an innovation hub in Boulder, Colorado. It’s an incubator and a division through which company invests into emerging technologies, models and concepts, products and services. The accelerator focuses on incubating new ideas through various engagement channels, develop and introduce new products and solutions using data science, AI machine learning, and big data technologies and invest in external start-ups.

– Cognizant is tapping the power of AI, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, IoT, digitalization, robotics, Medtech, social media, virtual reality, facial recognition, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle, connectivity, mobile, e-commerce and machine learning.

– It is using Evolutionary AI that optimizes machine learning models and automatically finds out efficient strategies based on legacy data to develop new business outcomes. In cloud computing area especially, Cognizant plans to work with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, and also build stronger capabilities in the area of software-as-a-service. It also aims to offer full range services, including consultancy, helping clients identify their cloud strategies, offer to carry out those migration plans, and last but not the least, manage and maintain applications once they are on the cloud.

– Cognizant has a huge list of strategic partners including Adobe, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and plans to double the same in 2020. It also has alliances with companies like Ayehu, CyberArk, Finastra, Informatica, and IBM, among others

