Gcc Cat Food Market: Scope, Share By Company Growth, Top Key Players, and Demand

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “GCC Cat Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021-2026″, the GCC cat food size reached a value of US$ 95.64 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.Cat food refers to a commercially prepared specialty food which is formulated based on the nutritional requirements of cats. It is made from both animal and plant derivatives rich in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Apart from this, several other nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, are incorporated in cat food products during the manufacturing process so as to avoid nutritional deficiencies and provide long-term wellness to the cats. In comparison to other pets, cats are preferred by the GCC population as they are considered more sacred, cleaner and cheaper to buy and maintain.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends: Cat food offers benefits such as maintaining weight and energy levels of the cats and preventing infections and allergies. Owing to the increasing awareness about the advantages offered by cat food, owners are now preferring it over home-cooked food. Additionally, due to a rise in the trend of pet humanization, a large section of the GCC population has started to treat their pets as a part of the family which has increased the demand for cat food products. Besides this, the manufacturers are introducing organic, grain-free and high-protein cat food variants in order to expand their consumer-base. Further, organized retail channels allow the owners to choose cat food from a variety of brands at one place. The expansion of these channels in the region is bolstering the growth of the cat food market. Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods Market Breakup by Product Type: Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food

Snacks and Treats Market Breakup by Ingredients: Animal

Plant

Cereals Derivatives. Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores and Others Market Breakup by Region: UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain Key Highlights of the Report: Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

