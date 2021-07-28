Gcc Pet Food Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Forecast and Trends by Top Manufacturer

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC pet food market size reached a value of US$ 206.8 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC pet food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Pet food refers to a highly nutritious and energy-dense food product which is manufactured to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. It is prepared using several ingredients such as meat, feed grain, seafood and poultry. Owing to the increasing owners’ awareness and rising pet humanization trend, pet parents are now treating their pets as a part of their family. This has improved the relationship between the owners and their pets, in turn, spurring the demand for pet food products across the region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Owning a pet is considered as a status symbol in different countries of the GCC region like the UAE, especially among the high-income earners. This, coupled with factors like urbanization and the emerging trend of nuclear families, has resulted in the increasing sales of pets in the region. Apart from this, the demand for pet food is also being influenced by the altering perceptions of citizens towards pet ownership. Further, manufacturers are adopting improved production techniques to retain the essential nutrients that are lost while processing. They are also launching premium product varieties, such as multigrain, grain-free, gluten-free and protein-specific pet food, to cater to the individual requirements of various pets.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet & Canned Food

Snacks & Treats

Market Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other

Market Breakup by Region:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

