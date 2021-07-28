Kegerators Market: Share, Size, Latest Trends by Company Analysis Growth Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kegerators Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global kegerators market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global kegerators market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Kegerators are beer dispensers or beer dispensing devices that are used for storing and distributing kegs containing beer and other carbonated drinks. They are widely used across hotels, restaurants and bars. Kegerators keep the contents of the beer kegs fresh and carbonated for an extended period. They also retain the taste and quality of the beverages such as wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kegerators-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global kegerators market is primarily driven by the increasing population and growing disposable incomes of consumers. The rising consumption of beer, especially among the younger people, is also escalating the demand for kegerators. Besides this, the manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce energy-efficient kegerator variants that are CFC-free and equipped with LED lighting, reversible doors or digital thermostats. Furthermore, the ease of use and the high storage capacity of kegerators are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kegerators-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Avanti Products (Croda International Inc.)
- Danby Products
- DCS by Fisher and Paykel Appliances
- Felix Storch Inc.
- Haier Group Corporation
- Krups (Groupe SEB)
- Living Direct (Ferguson LLC)
- Nostalgia Products
- US Cooler and Versonel.
Breakup by Type:
- Single-Tap Kegerators
- Multi-Tap Kegerators
Breakup by Size:
- Full Size Kegerators
- Mini Size Kegerators
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report:
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/car-subscription-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-top-companies-share-size-growth-key-players-outlook-revenue-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/high-performance-alloys-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-size-share-demand-global-trend-business-growth-top-key-players-update-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/radiopharmaceuticals-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-top-companies-share-size-growth-key-players-outlook-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/virtual-fitting-room-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-size-share-demand-global-trend-business-growth-top-key-players-update-outlook-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/satellite-communication-satcom-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-industry-top-companies-share-size-growth-key-players-outlook-revenue-business-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/location-intelligence-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-key-players-outlook-value-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/france-lip-care-products-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-industry-top-companies-share-size-growth-key-players-revenue-outlook-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/latin-america-e-cigarette-market-research-report-2021-2026-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-metal-casting-market-analysis-report-2020-2025-size-outlook-industry-top-companies-share-key-players-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-scintillator-market-2020-2025-industry-trends-share-size-growth-key-players-outlook-value-and-forecast-2021-07-01
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-metal-casting-market-report-2020-2025-size-outlook-share-industry-trends-key-players-and-forecast-2021-07-01
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800