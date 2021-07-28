Kegerators Market: Share, Size, Latest Trends by Company Analysis Growth Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kegerators Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global kegerators market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global kegerators market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Kegerators are beer dispensers or beer dispensing devices that are used for storing and distributing kegs containing beer and other carbonated drinks. They are widely used across hotels, restaurants and bars. Kegerators keep the contents of the beer kegs fresh and carbonated for an extended period. They also retain the taste and quality of the beverages such as wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kegerators-market/requestsample As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Market Trends: The global kegerators market is primarily driven by the increasing population and growing disposable incomes of consumers. The rising consumption of beer, especially among the younger people, is also escalating the demand for kegerators. Besides this, the manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce energy-efficient kegerator variants that are CFC-free and equipped with LED lighting, reversible doors or digital thermostats. Furthermore, the ease of use and the high storage capacity of kegerators are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kegerators-market Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape with Key Player: Avanti Products (Croda International Inc.)

Danby Products

DCS by Fisher and Paykel Appliances

Felix Storch Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Krups (Groupe SEB)

Living Direct (Ferguson LLC)

Nostalgia Products

US Cooler and Versonel. Breakup by Type: Single-Tap Kegerators

Multi-Tap Kegerators Breakup by Size: Full Size Kegerators

Mini Size Kegerators Breakup by Application: Residential

Commercial Breakup by Distribution Channel: Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/