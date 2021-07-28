Galley Equipment Market: Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Latest Trends by Top Manufacturer

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Galley Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global galley equipment market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global galley equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Galley equipment refers to numerous kitchen appliances that are used in ships and aircraft for cooking and storing purposes. They are rigid, compact and efficient for the optimum utilization of the available space. Different types of equipment are widely utilized, depending on their applications. For instance, serving pots, trash compactor, coffee makers and air chillers are some of the galley equipment used in the commercial and navy aircraft. Moreover, equipment, such as bar counters, canopies and hoods and washing machines, are installed in boats, ships and submarines.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

On account of various factors such as inflating income levels and growing inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle, there is a rise in the voyages through cruise ships that offer convenience and comfort. This, in confluence with the expanding travel and tourism industry, represents one of the major factors driving the global galley equipment market growth. Apart from this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering customization in the product to expand their consumer base, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aerolux Limited

Air Cabin Engineering Inc.

Aluminox S.A

B/E Aerospace Inc.

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte Ltd.

Jamco Corporation

Jeitek

Kang Li Far East Pte Ltd.

Loipart AB

Meili Marine USA

Zodiac Aerospace Ltd.

Breakup by Type: Aviation Galleys

Ship Galleys Aviation Galleys Breakup by Aircraft Type: Single-aisle

Twin-aisle

Business General Aviation Ship Galleys Breakup by Ship Type: Surface Ships

Amphibious Ships

Passenger Vessels

Recreational Boats

Bulk Carriers Breakup by Fit: Line Fit

Retro Fit Breakup by Application: Aviation

Marine

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

