Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Size, Business Growth, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global virtual reality gaming market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global virtual reality gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026. Virtual reality (VR) refers to an immersive technology that has completely revolutionized the gaming industry. It creates a three-dimensional (3D) environment and generates realistic images, sounds and other sensations with the help of game controllers, virtual reality headsets, and motion capture methods or the multi-projected setup. Apart from this, it enables the user to interact with this artificially created environment during the gaming session. As a result, the demand for VR gaming is escalating around the world.

Virtual reality headsets are expensive for general users. In order to overcome this challenge, leading manufacturers in the industry are focusing on establishing gaming clubs and activity areas in shopping malls, as well as business centers, for children and adults to get acquainted with the technology. Apart from this, owing to technological advancements, developers are transforming their games into the virtual reality format for improved user experience. This, in turn, is also strengthening the global virtual reality gaming market worldwide. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing the rising popularity of 360-degree videos that allow end-users to view from different angles depending on their requirement. This is projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Fove

Google

HTC

Facebook

Razor

Samsung

Sony

Zeiss International

AMD

GoPro

Largan Precision

Nvidia

Qualcomm Market Breakup by Segment: Software

Hardware Market Breakup by Device: Personal Computer

Gaming Consoles

Mobile Devices Market Breakup by Age Group: Adults

Children Market Breakup by Type: Racing

Adventure

Fighting

Shooting

Mystery Thriller

Puzzle

Science Fiction

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

