Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Size, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends by Top Manufacturer, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global personal care electrical appliances market size grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global personal care electrical appliances market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Personal care electrical appliances refer to various grooming products that are used for maintaining personal hygiene. These devices primarily include electric toothbrushes, plaque removers, epilators, shavers, trimmers, dryers, curlers, hair straighteners, etc. Personal care electrical appliances are available in a wide range of portable, compact-sized, and travel-friendly variants that are either electricity- or battery-operated.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market/requestsample Market Trends: Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry is primarily driving the market for personal care electrical appliances. Furthermore, the rising consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the improving consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels are further augmenting the demand for premium and advanced grooming products, such as personal care electrical appliances. In the coming years, the growing influence of social media trends and numerous celebrity endorsements will continue to drive the global market for personal care electrical appliances in the coming years. Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape with Key Player: Colgate-Palmolive Company

Conair Corporation

Helen of Troy Limited

Homedics USA LLC (FKA Distributing Co. LLC)

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Shanghai POVOS Electric Works Co. Ltd.

Shiseido Company Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company Breakup by Product: Hair Care Appliances Hair Dryer Hair Straightener Hair Styler

Hair Removal Appliances Trimmer Power Shaver Epilator Others

Oral Care Appliances Powered Toothbrush Oral Irrigator

Others Breakup by Type: Electric

Battery Operated

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/