Mortuary Equipment Market: Top Companies Share, Size, Growth, Future Scope and Research Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mortuary Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global mortuary equipment market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. Mortuary equipment is utilized for the storage and handling of cadavers for extended durations. They are used in morgues and hospitals to store dead bodies for autopsy, preservation, or educational and research purposes. The equipment helps in delaying the process of decomposition, transportation of bodies to the morgues while facilitating an ergonomic and hygienic environment. Nowadays, there are several types of mortuary equipment available in the market, including trolleys, mortuary cabinets, macroscopy tables, cremation ovens and embalming workstations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mortuary-equipment-market/requestsample Market Trends: The global mortuary equipment market is primarily driven by the high mortality rate, coupled with the high number of unclaimed bodies in the morgues. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on advancing healthcare infrastructure has led to the escalating demand for mortuary equipment. They are extensively used in the healthcare industry, especially in the private sector, to allow increased workflow efficiency during postmortem dissections. Moreover, the advancements in technology have enabled the manufacturers to introduce automated mortuary equipment, which has made operations more convenient and accessible. Ask Analyst For Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mortuary-equipment-market Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape Key Player: F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.

HYGECO

Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG

LEEC Limited

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.

Mortuary Lift Company Inc

Roftek Ltd

Span Surgical Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Breakup by Product Type: Trolleys, Stretchers and Lifts

Refrigeration Units

Autopsy Platforms and Equipment

Embalming Workstations

Cabinets

Dissection Tables

Other Accessories Breakup by Usage: Manual

Automated Breakup by End-User: Hospitals

Research and Academics

Forensic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

