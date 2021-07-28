Construction Robots Market: Global Share, Revenue, Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Industry Trend and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Construction Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global construction robots market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global construction robots market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Construction robots refer to professional service robots that are presently used in the construction of new buildings for substituting manual labor. These robots are gaining widespread preference in the construction sector for performing reliable tasks, such as positioning, bricklaying, tiling, demolishing and tunneling. Apart from this, they can perform repetitive tasks efficiently with enhanced safety, accuracy and precision. Their deployment at construction sites has also led to the elimination of human errors and the potential risks related to accidents and injuries when working in dark, airless and hazardous environments. Advanced robots are now being used to reduce the construction time, which has resulted in improved productivity and a significant reduction in the overall operational costs.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Market Trends: The market is primarily driven by a significant increase in construction activities across the globe. The construction of new residential spaces, coupled with substantial infrastructural development, has catalyzed the demand for high-quality building services. Furthermore, shifting preference toward green construction is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Robots are increasingly being employed in these projects to accelerate on-site execution, along with enhanced precision and quality work. Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor force has contributed to the gradual shift to automation in the construction industry. Associated advantages such as lower operational costs as compared to manual labor have influenced builders and architects to utilize robots at construction sites. Moreover, the emergence of collaborative robots (cobots) is also gaining widespread preference in the sector. Cobots are being added to the labor workforce as they collaborate with humans, instead of completely replacing the manual force, to optimize the building process. The introduction of 3D printing robots and wearable exoskeletons is another factor that is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape Key Player: Brokk AB

Husqvarna AB

Komatsu Ltd.

Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

Fujita Corporation

Conjet AB

Giant Hydraulic Tech Co. Ltd.

Automated Precision Inc.

Alpine Sales and Rental Corporation

CyBe Construction BV

MX3D BV

Construction Robotics

Fastbrick Robotics Ltd

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH Market Breakup by Type: Traditional Robots

Robotic Arms Market Breakup by Automation: Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Segments Market Breakup by Function: Demolition

Bricklaying

3D Printing

Concrete Structural Erection

Finishing Work

Doors

Windows

Others Market Breakup by Application: Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others Breakup by Region: North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) Key highlights of the report: Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

