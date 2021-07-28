Dermal Facial Fillers Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Business Growth, Industry Trends, Top Key Players and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dermal Facial Fillers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global dermal facial fillers market size reached a value of US$ 2.64 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dermal facial fillers market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Dermal facial fillers are natural or synthetic injectable solutions which aid in restoring the smooth appearance of the skin by reducing facial wrinkles and combating other signs of aging such as fine lines and spots. Containing collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite, these fillers are also adopted by users for raising scar depressions, enhancing lips and replacing soft-tissue volume loss. The effectiveness of dermal fillers depends on various factors such as the product used in the procedure and the area treated.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Lifestyle habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption lead to the early aging of the skin. This has led people to seek recourse which aids in retaining their youthful appearance by preventing early skin sagging and wrinkling. Moreover, since dermal facial fillers are non-invasively injected, they involve quick recovery and negligible post-surgery complications, and hence are gaining rapid popularity among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of image-centric social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook has given rise to appearance-related anxiety among the users. This has led them to improve their appearance by adopting various medical procedures such as dermal facial fillers, primarily as a pre-aging measure.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Temporary Fillers

Semi-Permanent Fillers

Permanent Fillers

Market Breakup by Product Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

