Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Business Growth, Share, Volume, Top Companies, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hydrogen peroxide market size reached a value of US$ 2.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is further expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Hydrogen peroxide refers to a chemical compound that occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form. Comprising of hydrogen and water, the compound is unstable in nature as it decomposes to oxygen and water in an exothermic reaction. Since it can cause combustion when it comes in contact with organic materials, it is stored in a weak acidic solution along with a stabilizer. It is widely used as an antiseptic to heal the infection caused by burns or minor cuts. It also has strong oxidizing properties owing to which it is used as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. Apart from this, it also used for deodorizing and removing stains from clothes. Apart from this, it is employed across a vast array of industries in various products, including ear drops, toothpaste, hair relaxers and antiseptic mouthwash.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand from the paper and pulp industry. Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the industry as a bleaching agent and in the manufacturing of chemical, mechanical and recyclable pulps. The increasing demand for high-quality, as well as recycled paper from the print media and e-commerce sites for packaging purposes, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, there is an increasing demand for this compound from the agricultural sector for improving the crop yield. Additionally, governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to promote the use of hydrogen peroxide due to its eco-friendly and emission-free properties. This has led to the increasing usage of this compound for water treatment and pollution control applications, which is projected to facilitate the market growth. Hydrogen peroxide also forms a primary component in the Hydrogen Peroxide to Propylene Oxide (HPPO) technology to manufacture propylene oxide sustainably. The escalating demand for propylene oxide from the automotive, construction, and food and beverage industries is therefore expected to provide an impetus to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Kemira Oyj

FMC Corporation

EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

PeroxyChem LLC

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

BASF SE

Merck

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals

Hansol Chemical

Market Breakup by Application:

Chemical Synthesis

Bleaching

Disinfectant

Cleaning and Etching

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Textiles and Laundry

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

