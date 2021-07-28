The Global Silver Dressing Market By Product (Traditional, Advanced), By End-User/ Application Industry (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

Product Description:

“Silver dressings might be utilized as essential or auxiliary dressings to oversee negligible, moderate, or substantial exudate in intense and ceaseless injuries, including consumes, careful injuries, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and leg ulcers. Silver dressings may likewise be utilized under pressure. Silver dressings are topical injury care items got from ionic silver. These items discharge a consistent measure of silver to the injury and give antimicrobial or antibacterial activity. The silver is enacted from the dressing to the injury’s surface dependent on the measure of exudate and microbes in the injury. It is suggested that silver dressings are utilized for about fourteen days in the main occurrence to evaluate viability for the patient and wound. Following fourteen days, reevaluate the injury. On the off chance that there are despite everything indications of contamination, proceed and reconsider at regular intervals, archiving result and choice to proceed.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global silver dressing market size was valued at USD 810.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1300.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the silver dressing market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Silver Dressing Market:

Rise in hard-to-heal wounds – such as ulcers, lacerations, and burns; also, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and introduction of technological advanced product, and increasing susceptibility of aging population towards foot ulcers, diabetic ulcers and lesions these are the some major driving factors for the global silver dressing market. But, on another side increasing use of technologically advanced tissue engineered wound management dressings as well as lack of efficacy and safety concerns related to silver wound dressings with high cost in development hamper the growth of the global silver dressing market. Along with that, rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing cases of traumatic events and road accidents, and silver dressings are powerful against microbial and are usually used to help management of wound which are associated with the chance of infection all those parameters creates the huge market opportunity for the global silver dressing market in upcoming years.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Silver Dressing Market are as follows:

Global Silver Dressing Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global silver dressing market is segmented into traditional, and advanced. Among them advanced is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global silver dressing market during the forecast period. Because, advanced silver wound dressing contains antimicrobial properties that allow rapid wound healing and it is further categorized into Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing, Silver Hydrogel / Hydrofibre, Silver Alginates, Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings, and others.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Traditional

• Advanced

Global Silver Dressing Market: By Application/ End-User

The global silver dressing market is classified into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. After analysis, hospitals are projected as the fastest growing segment in the global silver dressing market. Due to, increasing demand for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, also, increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers boost this sector.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare

Global Silver Dressing Market: Geographical Region

Based on region,

The global silver dressing market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global silver dressing market. Due to, increasing cases of road accidents, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of several key players in the region. Also, this region has availability of skilled professionals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Also, increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes is also expected grow the market for the Asia Pacific region. This is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the silver dressing market research report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Silver Dressing Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Kinetic Concepts Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• 3M Company

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Argentum Medical

• ConvaTec Inc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• B. Braun Melsungen AG.

• Coloplast

The silver dressing market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the silver dressing market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the silver dressing market. In addition, the global silver dressing market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the silver dressing market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the silver dressing market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

Important Topics Covered in Global Silver Dressing Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the silver dressing market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the silver dressing market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global silver dressing market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global silver dressing market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global silver dressing market.

