Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market 2021-26: Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global solid oxide fuel cell market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is an energy conversion device that is used to produce electricity. It electrochemically combines fuel and an antioxidant inan ionic conducting oxide electrolyte. It also exhibits high chemical properties and offers electrical conversion efficiencies, versatility in fuel intake, and environmentally benign operations. SOFC employs solid ceramic electrolytes that operate on natural gas, renewable biogas, hydrogenother oxidized hydrocarbons.

Market Trends:

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is primarily driven by the growing awareness about alternative energy sources. Besides this, the increase in carbon emission has become a global issue over the years. As a result, governments and authorities are taking initiatives by drafting supportive policies and plans and extensively investing in R&D activities in fuel cell programs. Moreover, with the increasing clean energy sources requirements, SOFC finds application across data centers due to the usage of clean energy sources to improve operational performance and facilitate the real-time backup of the data. Furthermore, the rising demand for decentralization of electricity generation and uninterrupted power supply has led to the adoption of SOFCs. Moreover, the development of noiseless and portable SOFCs for military applications is expected to propel the market growth inthe near future.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adaptive Energy LLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Bloom Energy

Convion Ltd.

Elcogen AS

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

POSCO Energy

SOLIDpower Group

Sunfire GmbH

Watt Fuel Cell Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Application:

Portable

Stationary

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Data Centers

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

