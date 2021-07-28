Shark Liver Oil Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Shark Liver Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global shark liver oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Shark liver oil procured from the liver of sharksis a rich source of vitamin, squalene, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFAs) and alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG). Consequently, its regular consumption in the form of supplements aids in providing the human body with the required essential nutrients while ensuring its wellbeing. Apart from this, it is also employed in the manufacturing of numerous skincare and personal care products.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising health-consciousness among the masses. This has led to a considerable increase in the consumption of dietary supplements prepared from shark liver oil, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Along with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases on the global level is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread preference for organic skincare products, significant developments in the field of biotechnology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce innovative variants with improved potency.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shark-liver-oil-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Shark Liver Oil Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt Ltd

Bawa Fishmeal & Oil Co.

EGAO Co. Ltd.

KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO.

Lýsi hf

Norwegian Fish Oil AS.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shark-liver-oil-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Deep Sea Shark

Dogfish

Basking Shark

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Industry

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Fuel

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Specialty Stores Pharmaceutical Stores Online Stores Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report

India palm oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-palm-oil-market

India sunflower oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sunflower-oil-market

India edible oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-edible-oil-market

North america soybean oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-soybean-oil-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800